Boca West Foundation’s 8th Annual Golf Challenge to Raise Funds for Local Charity Partners

More than 500 golfers will tee up for “our kids” at the Boca West Children’s Foundation (BWCF) 8th Annual $100,000 Golf Challenge happening over two days, Sunday, November 8 and Monday, November 9 at Boca West Country Club, 20583 Boca West Drive, Boca Raton.

The golf challenge will serve as fundraisers for each of the Foundation’s 31 participating children’s charity partners. Earlier this year, the Foundation celebrated its 10th anniversary and the granting of more than $10 million for projects that serve at-risk youth. Those who are not able to play are encouraged to donate their tickets to first responders and front line workers.

Golfers will have the opportunity to golf on courses that have been ranked among the best in the world, alongside St. Andrews, Pine Valley, Pebble Beach and Pinehurst. The event is spread out over two days in order to keep the golfers safe and socially distanced, with a limited number of participants and stringent guidelines. Tee times will be assigned to players. Michael Sneider, chairman of the Boca West Children’s Foundation Advisory Committee, will chair the Golf Challenge.

The cost per golfer is $650 with the majority of the fee going directly to participating charities. In addition to the funds raised through participating golfers, charities will vie for a portion of the $100,000 funds awarded during the tournament. Each charity will receive between $2,000 and $10,000, depending on its team’s placement.

“Many of our charity partners have had to cancel their fundraisers this year and our golf challenge will serve as fundraisers for each of our participating children’s non-profits,” said Pamela Weinroth, Executive Director of Boca West Children’s Foundation. “We are delighted to offer this fundraising platform for these charities. The Golf Challenge will not only be an incredible event, but it is arranged to keep participants safe and socially-distanced.”

Tickets include a sleeve of golf balls, a golf shirt, a gift of the golfer’s choice, all food on the course, take home package of wine and hors d’oeuvres and, of course, one duck of the ducks that are being dropped from a crane for a chance to win $2500. Additional individual ducks for the duck drop are $50. Visit Bocawestfoundation.org to purchase tickets and ducks.