Boca Raton resident creates Hurricane Laura supply drive

Boca Raton real estate agent, Brian Battaglia, from Lake Charles, Louisiana, has recently organized a supply drive as a form of a relief effort for those who were impacted by the hurricane.

Floridians have a lot of experience with the hurricane season and the impacts it has had on communities, so to see other communities go through it is devastating.

Battaglia plans to send to Lake Charles, Louisiana on September third. Supplies needed are non-perishable foods, baby supplies, pet supplies, and anything else one would need after the devastation of a hurricane.

The supply drive is at the Lang Realty Central Boca Raton office, 2901 Clint Moore Road #5 and the last day is September 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.