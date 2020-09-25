Boca Raton Receives $16.4 Million for Brightline Train Station Project

The City of Boca Raton was recently awarded a $16,350,000 grant from the US Department of Transportation (DOT). The Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) grant funds will be used for the construction of the Brightline Train Station and corresponding parking garage, which was approved to be built on the east side of Boca Raton’s Downtown Library.

As part of the grant agreement, the City will provide a local match not to exceed $9.9 million with an additional match to be funded by Brightline. The $46 million project, which is anticipated to open in mid-2022, will bring positive economic benefits and jobs during a critical time of Covid-19 recovery and reopening, as well as long term. The project is expected to create nearly 500 new construction jobs and nearly 40 permanent jobs in the City and will provide increased mobility to regional jobs as well.

“This major grant from the Federal Railroad Administration will improve mobility, connectivity, and safety, while reducing emissions,” noted Mayor Scott Singer. “The public-private partnership we’ve created and developed with Brightline will advance the long-term future of our thriving, progressive city. Many residents and businesses see this opportunity as a game changer for Boca Raton.”

Mayor Singer also expressed his thanks for USDOT Secretary Elaine Chao, Senator Rick Scott, Senator Marco Rubio, Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, Congressman Ted Deutch and Congresswoman Lois Frankel, all of whom were strong advocates of the grant.

Brightline will build the train station on a 1.8-acre site near Palmetto Park Road and Dixie Highway, as a rail-ready connection to the $4 billion, 170-mile intercity train system. The City will fund most of the of the design and construction of a 455-car parking garage for train guests and the public.

“This is an important milestone for the Boca Raton station, and we are thankful for our Florida elected officials who supported this effort,” said Patrick Goddard, President of Brightline. “Boca Raton is a key component of our future system, and this station will serve as a catalyst for economic growth by creating jobs and bringing new visitors and spending to the area.”