Published On: Fri, Sep 25th, 2020

Boca Raton Receives $16.4 Million for Brightline Train Station Project

The City of Boca Raton was recently awarded a $16,350,000 grant from the US Department of Transportation (DOT). The Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) grant funds will be used for the construction of the Brightline Train Station and corresponding parking garage, which was approved to be built on the east side of Boca Raton’s Downtown Library.

As part of the grant agreement, the City will provide a local match not to exceed $9.9 million with an additional match to be funded by Brightline. The $46 million project, which is anticipated to open in mid-2022, will bring positive economic benefits and jobs during a critical time of Covid-19 recovery and reopening, as well as long term. The project is expected to create nearly 500 new construction jobs and nearly 40 permanent jobs in the City and will provide increased mobility to regional jobs as well.

“This major grant from the Federal Railroad Administration will improve mobility, connectivity, and safety, while reducing emissions,” noted Mayor Scott Singer. “The public-private partnership we’ve created and developed with Brightline will advance the long-term future of our thriving, progressive city. Many residents and businesses see this opportunity as a game changer for Boca Raton.”

Mayor Singer also expressed his thanks for USDOT Secretary Elaine Chao, Senator Rick Scott, Senator Marco Rubio, Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, Congressman Ted Deutch and Congresswoman Lois Frankel, all of whom were strong advocates of the grant.

Brightline will build the train station on a 1.8-acre site near Palmetto Park Road and Dixie Highway, as a rail-ready connection to the $4 billion, 170-mile intercity train system. The City will fund most of the of the design and construction of a 455-car parking garage for train guests and the public. 

“This is an important milestone for the Boca Raton station, and we are thankful for our Florida elected officials who supported this effort,” said Patrick Goddard, President of Brightline. “Boca Raton is a key component of our future system, and this station will serve as a catalyst for economic growth by creating jobs and bringing new visitors and spending to the area.” 

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

