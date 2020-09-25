Boca Beat 9/25
- The Florida Department of Health Investigation has been sending the Delray Beach warning letters about the city’s water utilities program, causing Palm Beach County to have to investigate the matter. According to WPTV, Inspector General John Carey said that he has received several complaints about water issues in Delray Beach from multiple different city residents. Carey also said that he would like to resolve this water issue by the end of this year as it is a priority to him.
- More than 500 golfers will tee up for “our kids” at the Boca West Children’s Foundation (BWCF) 8th Annual $100,000 Golf Challenge happening over two days, Sunday, November 8 and Monday, November 9 at Boca West Country Club, 20583 Boca West Drive, Boca Raton. The golf challenge will serve as fundraisers for each of the Foundation’s 31 participating children’s charity partners. Earlier this year, the Foundation celebrated its 10th anniversary and the granting of more than $10 million for projects that serve at-risk youth. Those who are not able to play are encouraged to donate their tickets to first responders and front line workers.
- Florida Atlantic University moved up in the U.S. News & World Report list of “Top Public Schools,” to No. 136 in this year’s ranking of the nation’s best universities. FAU ranked No. 140 in 2020. “Recognition in the U.S. News & World Report annual list of top universities is an honor and proves that the hard work of the entire FAU community is paying off,” said FAU President John Kelly. “Using our strategic plan as a guide, we continue to build on our successes and focus on key areas of improvement.”
- Palm Beach State College has received a $3 million federal grant to improve retention and completion rates of Hispanic and low-income students. The Title V grant, awarded under the U.S. Department of Education’s Developing Hispanic- Serving Institutions Program, will provide $600,000 a year over five years for the College’s Pathways to Success initiative.
- A total of 34 Florida Atlantic University High School students have been named semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Competition. These high school seniors will now have the opportunity to compete for 7,600 National Merit scholarships worth more than $30 million. FAU High is No. 1 out of all public and charter schools in the state for national merit semifinalists.
- The Fresh Market Grocery Store is holding a National Holiday Hiring Event next week for part-time and seasonal positions. The event will take place at all 159 store locations on October 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on October 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- This year the George Snow Scholarship Fund will host its 13th Annual Boca Ballroom Battle, but with a twist. Instead of dancing in front of a live audience, it will be broadcast on WPTV-Ch. 5 at 7 p.m. as well as live-streamed on the WPTV and George Snow Scholarship Fund websites on September 26.
