$23 Million Available to Restart Business in Palm Beach County

The Palm Beach County CARES Restart Business Grants Program will resume on Friday, September 25th at 8AM.

The Restart Business Program guidelines, including eligibility criteria will be posted on the County’s website. The Board gave approval for individual grants up to $25,000 to help “restart” Palm Beach County businesses forced to close by State or County Executive Order.

The application process will be completed entirely on-line through the County’s portal, and requires general information about the applicant business; applicant certifications, affirmations and acknowledgements; and applicant-uploaded documents including tax returns, payroll reports and an active Palm Beach County Business Receipt or valid exemption from the Palm Beach County Tax Collector.

Sole Proprietors and General Partnerships not required to register with the FL Department of State Division of Corporations (dos.myflorida.com/sunbiz) will be exempt from the Sunbiz requirement.

Businesses that previously received funding through this program are not eligible to apply.

Interested businesses are encouraged to prepare for the Restart Business Grant Program Application as they will be processed on a first come, first eligible basis.

The online application is expected to launch on Friday morning at 8AM, and will be accessible through the Palm Beach County website for a two-week period closing on Friday October 9th, 2020 at 11:59 PM

For additional information, please visit the County’s Dept of Housing & Economic Sustainability website at discover.pbcgov.org/hes/Pages/default.aspx