Published On: Tue, Sep 22nd, 2020

$23 Million Available to Restart Business in Palm Beach County

The Palm Beach County CARES Restart Business Grants Program will resume on Friday, September 25th at 8AM.

The Restart Business Program guidelines, including eligibility criteria will be posted on the County’s website.  The Board gave approval for individual grants up to $25,000 to help “restart” Palm Beach County businesses forced to close by State or County Executive Order. 

The application process will be completed entirely on-line through the County’s portal, and requires general information about the applicant business; applicant certifications, affirmations and acknowledgements; and applicant-uploaded documents including tax returns, payroll reports and an active Palm Beach County Business Receipt or valid exemption from the Palm Beach County Tax Collector.

Sole Proprietors and General Partnerships not required to register with the FL Department of State Division of Corporations (dos.myflorida.com/sunbiz) will be exempt from the Sunbiz requirement. 

Businesses that previously received funding through this program are not eligible to apply.

Interested businesses are encouraged to prepare for the Restart Business Grant Program Application as they will be processed on a first come, first eligible basis.

The online application is expected to launch on Friday morning at 8AM, and will be accessible through the Palm Beach County website for a two-week period closing on Friday October 9th, 2020 at 11:59 PM

For additional information, please visit the County’s Dept of Housing & Economic Sustainability website at discover.pbcgov.org/hes/Pages/default.aspx

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

