20% Capacity at FAU Stadium for 2020 Season

Florida Atlantic University athletics has announced that FAU Stadium will allow 20 percent capacity for spectators during the 2020 season.

A limited number of tickets are still available.

Season ticket holders who have already purchased tickets for the 2020 season will be contacted directly by the FAU Athletics Ticket Office soon with more details.

The FAU Ticket Office is in the process of completing a finalized socially-distanced seating plan as part of an overall effort provide a safe and enjoyable experience.

In addition to the social-distancing measures, mobile ticketing and contactless entry will be employed for most fans, there will be no tailgating allowed prior to FAU football games this fall, and face coverings will be required at all times inside FAU Stadium, unless a fan is eating or drinking in his/her assigned seat.

Included in the 20 percent capacity are 2,500 tickets reserved for FAU students.