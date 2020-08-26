White Woman Slaps Black Child at Boomers Boca Raton, Uses Racial Slur

A white woman is facing felony child abuse charges after police say she slapped an 11-year-old Black child and called him a racial slur after his go-kart bumped hers at Boomers, Boca Raton amusement park.

According to police reports, Haley Zager, was charged with child abuse, bumped up to a second-degree felony because of the racial aspect of the incident.

Boomers! Boca Raton Amusement Park

The incident, according to reports, took place at the go-kart track at Boomers, off Interstate 95 north of Glades Road, at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Zager told police she was stopped at the end of the race when a car rear-ended her “at full speed.”

Zager noted when the child driving the car would not apologize, she “tapped” him in the face.

According to abc News, records say Zager confronted the child after the ride and, in the presence of three Boomers employees, slapped him in the face in addition to using a racial slur.

“Zager immediately stated that she shouldn’t have hit a child,” the report said.

A Boomers employee then told police that Zager stated, “That (expletive) (expletive) hit me in the back.”

Another boy, also 11, told police a car had rammed into a row of carts, causing a chain-reaction that sent the boy into Zager’s cart. The other boy said Zager stepped out and struck the boy with an open palm, and told a bystander, “The (expletive) hit me.”

The report states that the boy had swelling on his left cheek, and Boca Raton Fire-Rescue paramedics treated him with an ice pack.

Court records show that on Sunday at the Palm Beach County Jail, Circuit Judge Ted Booras allowed Zager to leave on her own recognizance, with the condition that she is supervised. Zager was released from jail Monday afternoon.