Uptown Boca Begins Pre-Leasing of Residential Component

Uptown Boca, the latest, curated lifestyle center coming to west Boca Raton is pleased to announce it has started pre-leasing for The Residences at Uptown Boca, which includes 456 Class-A luxury rental apartments. The project is slated to welcome its first residents in Fall of this year. Uptown Boca is located at 20940 Uptown Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33428 on the corner of Glades Road and 95th Avenue South, just east of US441/SR7. The 38-acre property is being developed by Giles Capital Group, Rosemurgy Properties and Schmier Property Group in partnership with Wheelock Street Capital.

“We are excited to begin pre-leasing for The Residences at Uptown Boca, west Boca’s first new luxury apartment community in over 20 years,” said Rick Giles, president of Giles Capital Group. “We have devoted a great deal of time and attention to detail in designing and developing what will be one of South Florida’s premier apartment communities. Uptown Boca will provide our residents with unparalleled, exclusive amenities as well as the added benefit of being able to walk to a diverse mix of shopping and entertainment.”

Uptown Boca is the first new retail and Class-A multifamily development and lifestyle center to open in west Boca Raton in over 20 years. The 38-acre project brings a curated “shop, dine, live” experience to the area, providing residents walkability to dining, entertainment and living options all within one vibrant local destination. The development offers one, two, three and four-bedroom units ranging in size from 718 square feet to 1,737 square feet.

“As Boca Raton residents and real estate developers in Palm Beach County for over four decades, we are pleased to deliver on our commitment to the west Boca community with the addition of The Residences at Uptown Boca,” said Alex Rosemurgy, CEO of Rosemurgy Properties. “Uptown Boca is years in the making and we believe the project will be a welcomed and exceptional addition to the lifestyle for all west Boca Raton residents.”

The Residences at Uptown Boca offers a number of amenities that will enhance the lifestyle of the residents which include a 24-hour fitness center with TRX and an indoor/outdoor CrossFit area, a yoga, spin and stretching room, a 24-hour business center that includes 3 private conference rooms, and 24-hour package pick-up lockers and cold storage. The project will also include a resident theater and entertaining lounge, a kids gaming and activity area, rideshare pick-up lounge, 3 dog parks as well as a soccer field and customized playground.

Just outside The Residences at Uptown Boca’s front doors will be 179,000 square feet of retail shoppes which will include South Florida’s first REI Co-Op location. Fifteen different food and dining retailers will join REI including Chick-Fil-A, Lenora’s Italian Eatery, Bolay, Olive U Mediterranean Grill, BurgerFi, Naked Taco and Sloan’s Ice Cream. Uptown Boca will also include 10,730 square feet of outdoor dining space. Opening in September of 2020, Uptown Boca will be Palm Beach County’s newest outdoor lifestyle destination.