The Seagate Hotel & Spa Announced Two New Director Hires

The Seagate Hotel & Spa, a getaway in southern Florida that is steps from the beach, announced today it is welcoming the hire of Jamie Erler, the new Director of Membership, Marketing, and Communications for The Seagate Clubs, as well as Sonny Grosso, the new Director of Golf for The Seagate’s Country Club. With these new positions, the property is at once strengthening its membership offerings and its operational direction.

“We are delighted to bring on board these talented individuals to enhance our Seagate leadership team,” said Karl Bublitz, General Manager of Clubs. “Each addition brings unique expertise to their roles that members—present and prospective—will immediately find rewarding.”

For the past decade, Erler has been involved with club membership in Southeast Florida starting with her role in 2010 with Stonebridge Golf & Country Club. Her commitment to the field, market knowledge, and high standards have made her an industry leader. Most recently, she was Director of Membership Sales at Banyan Cay Resort & Golf in West Palm Beach. Her tenure there demonstrated her commitment for membership growth and retention—an energy she brings with her to The Seagate Clubs.

“In my role, I look forward to communicating with members on all fronts, keeping everyone informed and delighted by their membership, while also outreaching to new potential members to welcome them into the fold,” said Erler. “Creating relationships has always been my professional focus and one I plan to bring with me in this new position.”

Sonny Grosso comes to The Seagate Country Club from the Country Club at Mirasol, where he has been since 2013, serving as PGA Head Golf Professional since July 2017. A graduate of Methodist University with a concentration in Professional Golf Management, he is an active member of the South Florida PGA. Under Grosso’s direction, The Seagate Country Club plans to expand its calendar of events, grow its instructional opportunities, and offer high-quality clothing lines for both men and women.

“I welcome the opportunity to channel my love of the game into my professional endeavors for The Seagate, whether that means growing their programming or expanding their merchandising efforts,” said

Grosso. “I’m excited to bring my passion to the golfing program, in all areas, from tournaments to member relations.”

Erler began her new position on August 11, while Grosso takes the reigns on August 24.