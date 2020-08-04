The return of sport provides a welcome boost – but what next?

Desperate times require desperate measures. Even more desperate times require even more desperate measures. For months, sports fans suffered as sporting events around the globe were suddenly halted. But with incredible organisation and extreme protocols, sport has made a return to our everyday lives. Florida is the scene of the reincarnation of sport in America and the NBA restart has been a huge success, with the basketball bubble created in Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando providing a perfect and safe setting for basketball’s finest to showcase their talents once again.

With something as extreme as Covid-19, there will always be elements of doubt when organising sporting events, even without the fans. There is numerous testing, an incredible sacrifice made by the players and staff to spend time away from their families and friends but what we have witnessed, especially from the NBA restart is a hunger from players and fans alike to bring back the entertainment that was so sorely missed for months. We would never wish sports away, but it has certainly been worth the wait. Expectations have been surpassed regarding scoring averages and shooting percentages and there has been incredible drama to match that, all this after just over four months of no play. Soccer has also made a largely successful return to the sporting arena in Orlando, albeit without FC Dallas and Nashville SC, who both reported numerous positive cases.

We should not forget that the virus is still raging in the background and there seems to be little light at the end of the tunnel, but the fact sport has made a successful return is a massive bonus for everyone. It is a sign of progression in these torrid times and most the pre-restart doubts have been extinguished. Even when Covid-19 does rear its ugly head, there are protocols in place to keep the show on. This was recently displayed in Formula One when Racing Point’s Sergio Perez tested positive for the virus prior to the British Grand Prix. The fact the virus was detected so early allowed Perez to be put into isolation in an apartment in the UK. And with the protocols in place, Racing Point were able to draft in former driver Nico Hülkenberg, who despite being released by Renault at the end of last season, was still well backed on bettingsites.ng for success in the race. The site saw punters using numerous bonuses and offers available in order to boost their balances on this selection in the outright market.

The goalposts are constantly shifting, even from day to day and Florida especially is currently enduring an emotional rollercoaster ride. With cases still on the rise, there is a danger that the restart of sport might be short lived. Couple that with the Tropical Storm Isaias that is threatening to wreak havoc in Florida, the return of sport has provided some welcome respite. The monotony of day to day life under lockdown has been broken and a passion for many has returned to the television at least. It could be a few more months before fans in stadiums can be discussed and even greater protocols will need to be put in place.

There is no room for complacency and with the rising number of cases, especially in Florida, we might well witness another postponement of sports, but what we have right now, we need to enjoy.