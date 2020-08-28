The Brazilian entrepreneurs eye the U.S.

Five amazing weeks of commercial knowledge promotes foreign investment

During the past 5 weeks, the Oxford Group had held a series of amazing seminars for entrepreneurs from São Paulo – Brazil, where we were able to confirm the significant interest of Brazilians in investing, doing business, or moving to the US. We saw a huge interest increasing, especially within the themes:

Themes

Importing and Exporting

The American Economy

Funding a business in the United States

Investing in the United States

Immigration

Importance of the event:

742 participants went online to hear what the Oxford Group had to say about the topics. It was a true audience record, which had never been achieved for the public and subject matter.

We are sure that these events will result in a lot of new investment in Florida, and a lot of business to be developed and new residents in the United States. With more qualified Brazilian entrepreneurs doing business in the U.S, we will see a ripple effect, contributing to the local economy. International investment is critical to American jobs and competitiveness. Foreign investment can enable the growth of businesses and jobs that wouldn’t occur if reliant on domestic investment alone. In economic terms, FDI encourages efficiency by allowing resources to be directed to their most valuable use.

Just to give you a round perspective of how significant foreign investment in the U.S can be, we’ve copulated some numbers:

7.4 million of U.S. workers employed by U.S. affiliates of foreign-owned firms.

2.5 million is Number of U.S. workers employed in manufacturing jobs with foreign-owned firms

5.9 million Additional jobs attributable to sourcing, increased incomes, productivity gains, and other economic effects of foreign-owned firms in 2018

US$81,000 is the Average yearly compensation of U.S. workers at foreign-owned firms in 2018

That’s what we aimed to promote in the webinar, and with great success, in fact, the series of educational online events were the results of numerous press reports, radio interviews and major Brazilian TVs covering the webinar’s significance presence.

Panelists

The event was supported and greeted by different representatives of the business sector and politicians such as

Vice President of INVESTSP Torquato Jardim

State Secretary of International Relations of the State of São Paulo Julio Serson

Congressman Marco Aurélio Bertaioli

President of CACB George Teixeira Pinheiro

President of RA 19 of FACESP

Supervisor of Investe SP Elisabete Carvalho

Coordinator of FACESP Luis Carlos Ferreira de Oliveira

Also the greeting messages of

Ambassador João Mendes Pereira

Rodrigo Fonseca Head of SECON of the Brazilian Consulate in Florida

Mauro Cid President of APEX USA

Jamal Sowell Secretary of Commerce of Florida

Manny Mencia Executive Vice President of Enterprise Florida.

The partnership of

FACESP (Chamber of Commerce of the State of São Paulo representing its major cities)

INVESTSP – (São Paulo’s Investment Promotion Agency)

State of São Paulo

The support and motivation of

The kind and welcoming and words of was Secretary of Commerce of Florida, Jamal Sowell, and the rich information given by Executive Vice President of Enterprise Florida,Manny Mencia, had a great impact on the almost 800 Brazilian business owners and led them with great enthusiast to do business with the U.S, especially Florida.

There is no shortage of reasons why Brazilian business investors choose the United States, and we are sure that this demand in interest and execution will increase from now on. As Oxford Group is situated in Palm Beach County, Boca Raton in particular, we anticipate that a substantial amount of these investments will occur in this region of South Florida.

