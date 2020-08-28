Superintendent of Palm Beach County says wife’s parents passed of COVID-19

While speaking at Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce this past Wednesday, Palm Beach County school superintendent, Donald Fennoy, revealed that his wife’s parents had passed from COVID-19 in a matter of four weeks.

According to The Palm Beach Post, the speech held at the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce was for Fennoy to share the district’s school reopening plans. When speaking about the dangers of COVID-19, he mentioned how his wife had to deal with the death of her parents alone in Birmingham, Alabama because of his duty as the superintendent.

Fennoy states that while this fall students will be starting school online, he hopes for the option of in-person learning to be available to students and parents as soon as safe to do so.