My name is Silmo Moura, I am a husband, father and a grandfather. We’ve been living in the Boca Raton area for over 28 years. I have been working as a Realtor in the tri-county area for over 15 years.I am running for Florida House of Representatives District 81-Palm Beaches, because I believe we need a Representative more present in the community and someone who can be peoples voice in Tallahassee. Even though a have a platform based on Education; Health Insurance and Affordable Prescription and Small Business, I truly believe a real platform comes from the people, from the community. They know what their needs are and what type of law would be better for them, that’s one of the reason I keep telling District 81 once elected, I will come back to our streets, communities, business with a simple question; What can I do to make it better.

A vote can not be wasted and when you trust somebody with your vote to any type of office, that person must respect, honor and respond accordingly to the needs of that District.

I come respectfully to ask for your vote. Even though I am running in a Republican ticket, at the end of the day there is no party but there are people who needs legislators to legislate laws that benefits the community, business and our families and children.

May God bless District 81 and God bless you.Thank you very much. www.silmomoura.com Cell: 954-263-6639

Silmo MOURA Candidate for FL House of RepresentativesDistrict-81- (954) 263-6639

www.silmomoura.com

English, Portugues, Espanol