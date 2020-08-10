RE-AWAKEN YOUR FASHIONABLE SELF – JOIN HADASSAH AT A VIRTUAL FASHION SHOW

Chamber Member Update



BOYNTON BEACH, FL – on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 5:00pm take an evening stroll in the Cove and re-awaken your fashionable self at Hadassah’s virtual fashion show with Audrey’s Dream Sondro in the Cove, Deerfield Beach. Audrey’s Dream Sondro in the Cove specializes in custom-made gowns and evening wear, upscale sportswear and cruise wear. Plus – you will enjoy a “Provocative Eyes” tutorial by Tal Cosmetics.



Delight your eyes with the fashions and then bid in the live virtual auction of items from eclectic boutiques and restaurants. This high-octane auction will be conducted by the Hadassah Florida Atlantic Philanthropy Team – Gail McKay, VP and Jill Davis, Chair. To support Hadassah and to allow to indulge yourself by joining us at this virtual Fashion Show, the cost is $36.00 per person. Other levels of donation are available. Audrey will offer 20 percent discount to all program participants at Audrey’s Dream Sondro in the Cove, 1584 SE 3rd Court, Deerfield Beach, FL.



Please visit http://www.hadassah.org/events/strollinthecove to register. Upon registration, you will receive an emailed confirmation with the link to the virtual workshop.

Everyone – anywhere can enjoy Hadassah’s Arts & Lifestyle Zoom Series from the comfort of their own home. Hadassah members have the added benefit of contributing towards their chapters fundraising goal.

Hadassah Florida Atlantic serves Palm Beach, Martin & St. Lucie Counties. Hadassah Florida is part of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA). HWZOA is a leader in medical research and development evolving out of its hospitals in Israel that is shared with the world and is a strong proponent of domestic advocacy initiatives. To learn more about Hadassah, visit our website: www.hadassah.org. For more information please contact Hadassah Florida at 877-949-1818 or [email protected]