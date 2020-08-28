PEAKACTIVITY REACHES MAJOR MILESTONE!

Chamber Member Update

Local technology and marketing company celebrates five year anniversary



BOYNTON BEACH, FL, SEPTEMBER 2020 – Dream, Deliver, Elevate. These are the guiding values at local technology and marketing company, PeakActivity. PeakActivity elevates brands by dreaming & delivering platforms and experiences to grow businesses in a digital economy. On Thursday, August 27, the company celebrated their fifth anniversary, along with their many successes over the years.



For a young company, charting a course through a global pandemic is no easy task. And yet, PeakActivity recently earned a space in the top 10% of Inc. Magazine 5,000—America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies. Since 2015, PeakActivity has grown from six employees to nearly 200 and established six growing practice areas that not only reflect the expanding needs of their clients but the diversification of their abilities. They have developed their own eCommerce platform, Merce, and are making their first forays into the emerging worlds of Augmented and Virtual Reality.



On a Zoom call with his team of “Peaksters,” CEO Manish Hirapara said, “I stand today, incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved over the past five years. And, so should you: our success is a direct result of your talents, enthusiasm, sacrifices, and hard work. I consider myself extremely fortunate and deeply honored to have each and every one of you by my side as we accomplish even more amazing things in the future.”



Five years is a pivotal point for any successful company. For PeakActivity, it’s a testament of staying true to their core values and doing whatever it takes to support their clients, as well as their employees.



