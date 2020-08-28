Published On: Fri, Aug 28th, 2020

PBC to Conduct Aerial Spraying for Mosquitoes Saturday Evening, Aug. 29th

The Palm Beach County (County) Division of Mosquito Control (MOSCON) will be conducting aerial spraying beginning a half hour after sunset on Saturday, August 29th, weather permitting.  Aerial spraying is in response to MOSCON and the Florida Department of Health’s (DOH) surveillance and prevention efforts to combat mosquito spread diseases.

In response to what are now 3 confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) in the County and an ongoing DOH mosquito-borne illness alert, an aerial spray operation will be conducted for the eastern regions of the County from Military Trail east to approximately US Highway 1.  The operation will treat all municipalities within the County in this area.  Should nuisance mosquito levels in western regions of the county become elevated over the next few days, or if additional disease surveillance indicates sustained WNV activity, additional spray operations will be scheduled to treat those previously sprayed areas early next week.  Again, these operations are necessary due to the public health threat posed by WNV circulating in the County at this time.

Should weather cause a cancelation, the County will continue to attempt to spray by helicopter each evening until a successful spray operation is completed.  To find out if aerial spraying was successfully completed, please call the AIR SPRAY HOTLINE at 561-642-8775 to hear the most up to date information about the operation.

If you are going be outdoors after dark, use an insect repellent containing DEET and wear long pants and a long-sleeve shirt. To further help control mosquitoes, residents are asked to drain or minimize standing water on their properties.

                                                            

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It