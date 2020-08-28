PBC to Conduct Aerial Spraying for Mosquitoes Saturday Evening, Aug. 29th

The Palm Beach County (County) Division of Mosquito Control (MOSCON) will be conducting aerial spraying beginning a half hour after sunset on Saturday, August 29th, weather permitting. Aerial spraying is in response to MOSCON and the Florida Department of Health’s (DOH) surveillance and prevention efforts to combat mosquito spread diseases.

In response to what are now 3 confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) in the County and an ongoing DOH mosquito-borne illness alert, an aerial spray operation will be conducted for the eastern regions of the County from Military Trail east to approximately US Highway 1. The operation will treat all municipalities within the County in this area. Should nuisance mosquito levels in western regions of the county become elevated over the next few days, or if additional disease surveillance indicates sustained WNV activity, additional spray operations will be scheduled to treat those previously sprayed areas early next week. Again, these operations are necessary due to the public health threat posed by WNV circulating in the County at this time.

Should weather cause a cancelation, the County will continue to attempt to spray by helicopter each evening until a successful spray operation is completed. To find out if aerial spraying was successfully completed, please call the AIR SPRAY HOTLINE at 561-642-8775 to hear the most up to date information about the operation.

If you are going be outdoors after dark, use an insect repellent containing DEET and wear long pants and a long-sleeve shirt. To further help control mosquitoes, residents are asked to drain or minimize standing water on their properties.