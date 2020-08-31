PBC Continues to Normalize Community Activities During COVID-19 Pandemic

Palm Beach County Administrator Verdenia C Baker recently announced the Emergency Order 2020-22 had been issued. The Order reopened tanning establishments, tattooing establishments, and body piercing establishments with appropriate safety guidelines as outlined by the Florida Department of Health.

These establishments have been deemed to have a low risk of transmission or low risk of community spread when facial coverings, physical distancing, enhanced cleaning protocols and proper guidelines are followed.

(l-r) Commissioner Hal Valache, Commissioner Robert S Weinroth, Commissioner Mary Lou Berge, PBC Mayor David M Kerner, Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, Comissioner Mack Bernard and Commissioner Gregg Weiss

The PBC Board of County Commissioners will meet tomorrow (Tuesday) to consider a staff recommendation that Palm Beach County seeks the approval of Governor Ron DeSantis to move into Phase 2 of reopening.

The following agenda item will be discussed. Public comment will be welcomed.

5D-1 Staff recommends motion to approve: a request to Governor DeSantis allowing Palm Beach County to move into an incremental Phase 2 re-opening of businesses.

SUMMARY: At the August 25, 2020 meeting of the Board of County Commissioners (BCC), staff was directed to bring back a Phase 2 Re-opening Plan for Palm Beach County.

Over the past four months, the County has been in a Phase 1 Reopening per Executive Order 20-112 and Executive Order 20-123 issued by Governor DeSantis.

Executive Order 20-139, allowed the State to move to a Phase 2 reopening with the exception of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Per the Order, those requests for re-opening for Palm Beach County may happen by written request from County Mayor David M Kerner or County Administrator Verdenia C Baker.

The Phase 2 Re-opening Plan being proposed by staff details steps for re-opening additional Palm Beach County businesses in staggered increments on specific dates beginning September 8th, 2020.

The phased re-openings are contemplated in five steps and start with (Step 1) the reopening of certain indoor entertainment venues, followed by (Step 2) monitor re-opening of in-person instruction at public schools as determined by the Palm Beach County School Board, moving to (Step 3) additional indoor entertainment venues, and moving to (Step 4) further reduced restrictions on entertainment venues.

Additional business openings and reducing business capacity restrictions are contemplated beyond that time frame (Step 5) pending specific authorization of the Governor.

Evaluation periods are built in between each of the phases to allow for review of health metrics data to determine if any significant resurgences may be attributed to the advancement of the phased openings.

Prior to the Commission taking up this agenda item will be a Special Presentation by Dr. Alina Alonso and County staff to review the current pandemic statistics.