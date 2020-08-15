Published On: Sat, Aug 15th, 2020

PBC Community Services Department Provides Help for Residents Facing Eviction

The Palm Beach County Community Services Department has contracted with the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, Inc. and Florida Rural Legal Services, Inc. to provide county residents with free legal representation and assistance in handling landlord/tenant matters and past due payments through the Rapid Response Eviction Assistance Project (RREAP).  The program is part of the CARES Act COVID-19.

Through the COVID-19 RREAP, the agencies will assist individuals who have received a three-day notice or demand for rent from their landlord, been served with an eviction lawsuit, or who need help understanding the eviction process.  The services include:

·       pre-suit mediation between landlords and tenants

·       legal advice regarding the eviction process

·       referrals for rental assistance

·       preparation of responses to an eviction lawsuit

·       assistance in negotiating repayment plans, and

·       court representation.

The COVID-19 RREAP is designed to respond to the housing crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic by mediating disagreements between tenants and property owners. Through this program, parties will be able to construct payment plans, temporary rent reductions, deferred payments or other creative solutions to prevent evictions and ultimately homelessness.

The program term is from Aug. 1 through Dec. 30, 2020, and participants can receive up to $10,000 in rental assistance.  Eligibility requirements for the program include:

·       rental unit must be located in Palm Beach County

·       tenant’s income is under 140% of Area Median Income

Applicants will need documentation to qualify for the program:

·       proof of U.S. Citizenship or legal residents (per CARES Act regulations)

·       documentation proving hardship is directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as evidence of loss of income, reduction in hours, or unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic that contributed to the missed rental payments, and

·       an eviction notice (three-day notice or 30-day notice for CARES Act covered parties);

Individuals facing eviction may call the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County’s Rapid Response Eviction Project at (561) 655-8944, ext. 328 or Florida Rural Legal Services at 1-888-582-3410. 

For more information, visit www.legalaidpbc.org/eviction or www.frls.org.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

