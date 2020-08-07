Published On: Fri, Aug 7th, 2020

PBC Animal Care & Control Hosts “Op Around the Clock” Spay & Neuter Event for Community Cats

In partnership with the Pet Alliance, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control will host “Op Around the Clock,” a two-day spay and neuter event focused on community cats and a backlog of kittens that are waiting to be adopted from partner rescue organizations.  The goal is to spay and neuter 184 cats during the two-day event. 

The Pet Alliance has been partnering with Florida animal shelters by having them send teams of skilled surgeons to aid with local spay and neuter efforts.  Both organizations are excited to be able to help local partners and provide this much-needed service for the community cat population in Palm Beach County through this event.

  • Who:            PBC Animal Care and Control and the Pet Alliance
  • What:           Two-day spay and neuter event for Community Cats (Trap/Neuter/Vaccinate/Return)
  • When:          Saturday, August 8th and Sunday, August 9th 2020
  • Where:         PBC Animal Care and Control (7100 Belvedere Rd West Palm Beach 33411)

For more information, please contact Elizabeth Harfmann at 970.390.7547

