Palm Beach County Youth Services Provides Free Mental Health Services

Palm Beach County Youth Services Department’s Youth and Family Counseling (YFC) announced that their mental health services are available for residents in the Glades area with no charge.

Youth and families with children up to the age of 22 are eligible for YFC’s three-month community-based program and services.

Photo courtesy of PBC Youth Services.

YFC’s community-focused services include free assessments, family and individual therapy, parent education, school-based behavioral health services, and the “Real Talk” teen support group via Zoom video.

According to the Palm Beach County website, children who are 13 or older may also contact YFC directly to begin receiving services.

YFC’s licensed clinical social workers, mental health counselors, and masters-level therapists are equipped to address children and families with problems related to adjustment and anxiety to virtual school, isolation, loneliness, grief, bullying, family violence, and more.

Parents, school personnel, law enforcement, and community agencies are advised to contact YFC if they know any children in need of services.

YFC’s office is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 am to 6 pm. In addition, telemental health services are offered in English, Spanish, French, and Creole via Zoom video.

To learn more and schedule an appointment, please email YSD-YFC-WestAppt or call the YFC West County Office (Belle Glade) at (561) 922-1233.

For a full list of telemental health services provide by Palm Beach County Youth Services Department’s Residential Treatment and Family Counseling (RTFC) Division, please visit their website.

