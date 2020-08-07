Palm Beach County August 7 COVID-19 Update

New daily cases of COVID-19 in Florida seemed to slow down at the beginning of the month but have now risen again. In Palm Beach County, however, the cases average less this month compared to July.

In Florida, there were 7,687 new cases on August 5. There were 7,719 new cases on August 6. In Palm Beach County there were 444 new cases on August 5 and 367 on August 6.

The total number of cases in Florida has reached 510,389. In Palm Beach County there is now 36,114 total cases.

Number of new cases in Palm Beach County each day.

Sourced from the Fl. Dept. of Health.

“There’s so much that we still don’t know about the disease,” Palm Beach County’s Department of Health Director Dr. Alina Alonso said. “Keep in mind, everybody, that it’s been less than a year that this new virus has come out and it takes many years to get down to the point where you understand what the virus does.”

The death rate in Palm Beach County is at 3% with 919 total deaths. 40% of these coming from the age group of 85+ years, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Statewide, there are 7,927 total deaths with 33% belonging to the age group of 85+. Yet, the median age of those infected is 40 in Florida and 41 in Palm Beach County.