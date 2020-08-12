Palm Beach County August 12 COVID-19 Update

In Florida, the total number of COVID-19 cases is 550,901 with 37,934 coming from Palm Beach County.

The new number of cases on August 9 was 282; there were 341 new cases on August 10 and 284 on August 11. Despite these new seemingly lower numbers, the positivity rate remains relatively high, but under the 10% concerning threshold. August 9 had 7.3%; August 10 had 8.7% and August 11 had 6.1%.

The death toll is 8,765 in Florida and 954 in Palm Beach County. For Palm Beach County that remains a consistent 3% of all cases.

Hospitalization rates across the state are 6% with 31,947 hospitalizations. In Palm Beach County it is 8% with 2,877 total hospitalizations.

Across Florida, however, the new case numbers increase each day by the thousands. On August 9 there were 4,226 new cases; August 10 had 5,866 new cases, and 8,183 on August 11.