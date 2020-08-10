Palm Beach County August 10 COVID-19 Update

Across Florida, there are now 536,961 total cases of COVID-19 with 37,297 in Palm Beach County.

The new month presented with a decrease in case numbers for Palm Beach County but they are seemingly on the rise again. On August 7 there were 455 new cases; August 8 had 417 new cases, and there were 282 on August 9.

These numbers do seem lower when compared to last month, but the positivity rate for these three days hovers around 7.3%.

Hospitalization and death rates remain constant at 8.0% and 3.0% respectively. Palm Beach County has 2,814 hospitalizations and 936 total deaths.

Palm Beach County officials have mailed facial masks to each household throughout the county. The Palm Beach County Director of Health Dr. Alina Alonso has urged that social distancing and wearing face masks do help to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Vice Mayor Robert Weinroth has predicted that social distancing will be with us until there is a vaccine most likely.

Florida has a total of 8,277 deaths and 30,785 hospitalizations. There are thousands of new cases each day throughout the state.