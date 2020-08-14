Owner of Boca Raton Pet Store Arrested for Animal Cruelty

Since November of last year, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control has been investigating a Boca Raton pet store after receiving complaints regarding the safety of the animals at the shop.

People who worked around the area mentioned that Poochie Couture, located at 883 E. Palmetto Park Rd., had been closed for several days that week with no signs of anyone taking care of the puppies inside.

Marc Rosenbluth, 37, owner of Poochie Couture was arrested on Tuesday and is facing multiple animal cruelty charges.

Marc Rosenbluth, 37

Records show that Rosenbluth has since been released after posting bail.

According to WPTV, last November, dozens of puppies were removed from Poochie Couture by Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, and the pet store was shut down.

Rosenbluth surrendered some of the dogs to officials after Boca Raton police and ACC reportedly found a dead 3-month-old puppy as well as six sick french bulldogs in need of intensive care.

Records show that there were a total of 58 dogs in the shop.

Dianne Sauve, the director of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control stated, “Had we not gotten there with Boca P.D., most likely the death toll would have been much higher.”

According to Rosenbluth’s arrest report, Poochie Couture lacked prevention of injury and did not assist with ongoing veterinary care.

“It is a shame some animals had to die in a result of this,” said Kelly Evans, who called police in November, claiming Rosenbluth and his wife were not providing proper care for the puppies. “I am glad he is arrested now and there is some justice for the animals.”