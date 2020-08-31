Near Term Delays Will Result in Long Term Improvements on County Roads

Better sit down for this …. There’s gonna be lottsa construction on I-95 and overpasses that you need to be aware of!

I-95 from south of SW 10th St in the City of Deerfield Beach to south of Glades Rd in the City of Boca Raton (95 Express Phase 3B-1)

Description: Work on this 4.8-mile 95 Express project includes widening and converting the existing I-95 HOV Lanes to Managed Lanes which will result in two tolled Express Lanes in each direction; the number of General Use lanes will remain the same.

Other project improvements include bridge widenings at Palmetto Park Rd and Camino Real, complete bridge replacement at the Hillsboro Canal, noise wall construction, portable traffic monitoring sites, toll gantry installation, Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) installation, ramp signaling at the I-95 entrance ramps from Palmetto Park Rd, Express Lane markers and landscape relocation.

Traffic Impact: I-95 will have three lanes closed in each direction nightly as needed, Sunday through Thursday nights, with the first lane closing at 9:30 p.m., the second lane closing at 10:30 p.m., and the third lane closing at 11:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m.

I-95 NB from SW 18th St to south of Glades Rd has a new traffic pattern which is anticipated to be in place until Spring 2021.

I-95 SB Full Closure Notice: I-95 southbound lanes at Glades Rd will be closed to traffic overnight, Monday night, Aug. 31 for overhead sign structure installation.

The first lane will close at 9:30 p.m., the second lane will close at 10:30 p.m., and all lanes will be closed by 11:30 p.m., reopening by 5:30 a.m. each morning.

Traffic will be detoured via the SB exit ramp to Glades Rd, St. Andrew’s Blvd and Palmetto Park Rd.

I-95 SB Full Closure Advanced Notice:

I-95 SB lanes at Palmetto Park Rd will be closed to traffic overnight, Tuesday night, Sept. 8 for overhead sign structure installation.

The first lane will close at 9:30 p.m., the second lane will close at 10:30 p.m., and all lanes will be closed by 11:30 p.m., reopening by 5:30 a.m. each morning.

Traffic will be detoured via the I-95 SB exit ramp to Palmetto Park Rd, Military Trl and Hillsboro Blvd.

Arterial Road Traffic Impact: Full Sidewalk Closure Notice: Palmetto Park Rd, between SW 12th Ave and Military Trl, will have the south sidewalk closed completely for reconstruction of the Shared Use Path, through Wednesday morning, Sept. 9.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be detoured to Camino Real via S. Military Trl and SW 12th Ave.

Palmetto Park Rd at I-95 will have two lanes closed in each direction nightly, as needed, Sunday through Thursday.

The first lane will close at 9 p.m., and the second lane will close at 10:30 p.m. All lanes will be opened by 5:30 a.m.

Palmetto Park Rd at I-95 will have one lane closed in each direction daily, as needed, 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Camino Real at I-95 will have one lane closed in each direction daily, as needed, 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Ramp Impact: The I-95 NB exit ramp to Palmetto Park Rd will be closed nightly, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.

Motorists will be detoured via I-95 NB, Hillsboro Blvd, and Military Trl. FHP will be on site to assist motorists.

The I-95 SB entrance ramp from WB Palmetto Park Rd will be closed nightly, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.

Motorists will be detoured via Military Trl and Hillsboro Blvd. FHP will be on site to assist motorists.

The I-95 SB entrance ramp from EB Palmetto Park Rd will be closed nightly, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.

Motorists will be detoured via Military Trl and Hillsboro Blvd.

The NB entrance ramp from EB and WB Palmetto Park Rd will be closed nightly, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.

Traffic will be detoured via I-95 SB to Hillsboro Blvd to I-95 NB.

The I-95 SB entrance ramp from EB Hillsboro Blvd will be closed nightly, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.

Motorists will be detoured via Military Trl and SW 10th St. FHP will be on site to assist motorists.

The I-95 NB entrance ramp from EB Hillsboro Blvd will be closed nightly, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.

Motorists will be detoured via Military Trl and Palmetto Park Rd.

The I-95 NB entrance ramp from WB Hillsboro Blvd will be closed nightly, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.

Motorists will be detoured via Military Trl and Palmetto Park Rd.

The I-95 NB exit ramp to EB Hillsboro Blvd will be closed nightly, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.

Motorists will be detoured via Palmetto Park Rd and S Dixie Hwy. Ramp closures will be performed as needed; consecutive ramps will not be closed at the same time.

I-95 from south of Glades Rd to south of Linton Blvd and SR 808/Glades Rd from NW 22nd Way to W University Dr in the Cities of Boca Raton and Delray Beach (95 Express Phase 3B-2)

Description: 95 Express Lanes Phase 3B-2 will extend the existing Express Lanes north from just south of Glades Rd to just south of Linton Blvd in Palm Beach County.

One lane will be added and the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane will be converted to create two Express Lanes in each direction.

The number of General Use lanes will remain the same.

Access to the Express Lanes will be provided via two designated ingress and egress locations—between Glades Rd and Spanish River Blvd and between Yamato Rd and Linton Blvd.

The scope of work includes reconfiguration of the SR 808/Glades Rd Interchange to a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI). Additional project improvements include overhead sign structure installation, Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) and Express Lane markers, new signalization, lighting, signing and pavement markings and ramp signalization at five interchanges from Glades Rd to Linton Blvd.

Shoulder-mounted sound barrier walls will be constructed along I-95 NB between Clint Moore Rd and Linton Blvd, ground-mounted sound walls will be installed on the south side of Yamato Rd east of I-95 adjacent to the University Heights Community and along I-95 northbound south of Linton Blvd adjacent to the Tierra Verde Community.

The Clint Moore Rd Bridge over I-95 will be fully reconstructed and the Glades Rd bridge over the Tru-Rail (SFRTA) railroad tracks and Military Trl and the I-95 bridge over the C-15 Canal (between Peninsula Dr and Linton Blvd) will be widened.

Traffic Impact: I-95 will have up to four lanes closed in each direction nightly as needed for paving, 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. The first lane will close at 9 p.m., the second lane will close at 9:30 p.m., and the third and fourth lane will close at 10 p.m.

I-95 BB from Yamato Rd to Linton Blvd is in a new traffic pattern with traffic shifted to the outside to allow for median construction. This configuration is anticipated to be in place through summer 2021.

Ramp Impact: The I-95 SB entrance ramp from EB Yamato Rd will be closed nightly as needed for paving, 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Motorists will be detoured via EB Yamato Rd, SR 5/ N Federal Hwy and Glades Rd.

The I-95 NB entrance ramp from Yamato Rd will be closed nightly as needed for paving, 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. EB traffic will be detoured via SR 5/ N Federal Hwy and Linton Blvd, WB traffic will be detoured via Congress Ave and Peninsula Corp Dr.

The I-95 SB entrance ramp from WB Yamato Rd will be closed nightly as needed for paving, 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.

Motorists will be detoured via Jog Rd and Glades Rd.

The I-95 SB exit ramp to Yamato Rd will be closed nightly as needed for paving, 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Motorists will be detoured via I-95 and Glades Rd.

The I-95 NB entrance ramp from Spanish River Blvd will be closed nightly as needed for paving, 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Motorists will be detoured via Yamato Rd, Congress Ave and Peninsula Corp Dr.

The I-95 NB entrance ramp from WB Glades Rd will be closed nightly as needed for paving, 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.

Motorists will be detoured via Powerline Rd and Jog Rd.

The I-95 NB entrance ramp from EB Glades Rd will be closed nightly as needed for paving, 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.

Motorists will be detoured via US-1.

The I-95 NB exit ramp to Glades Rd will be closed nightly as needed for paving, 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Motorists will be detoured via Yamato Rd and I-95 SB.

The I-95 SB entrance ramp from WB Glades Rd will be closed nightly as needed for paving, 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Motorists will be detoured via Powerline Rd and Jog Rd.

The I-95 SB entrance ramp from EB Glades Rd will be closed nightly as needed for paving, 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Motorists will be detoured via US-1.

The I-95 SB exit ramp to Glades Rd will be closed nightly as needed for paving, 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Motorists will be detoured via Palmetto Park Rd and I-95 NB.

The I-95 SB entrance ramp from Linton Blvd will be closed nightly as needed for paving, 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. WB traffic will be detoured via Military Trl and Yamato Rd, EB traffic will be detoured via SR 5/N Federal Hwy and Yamato Rd.

The I-95 northbound exit ramp to Congress Avenue will be closed nightly as needed for paving, 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Traffic will be detoured via I-95 northbound and Linton Boulevard.

The I-95 NB entrance ramp from Congress Ave/Peninsula Corp Dr will be closed nightly as needed for paving, 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Traffic will be detoured via I-95 and Yamato Rd.

The I-95 SB entrance ramp from Congress Ave/Peninsula Corp Dr will be closed nightly as needed for paving, 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Traffic will be detoured via I-95 and Linton Blvd.

The I-95 SB exit ramp to Congress Ave/Peninsula Corp Dr will be closed nightly as needed for paving, 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Traffic will be detoured via I-95, Yamato Rd and Congress Ave.

Please note ramp closures will be as needed per paving production; consecutive ramps will not be closed at the same time.

Arterial Road Impact: Glades Rd from NW 22nd Way to W University Dr will have one lane closed in each direction daily, 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Glades Rd from NW 22nd Way to W University Dr will have one lane closed in each direction nightly, with the first lane closed 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. and two lanes closed 10:30 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights.

I-95 Interchange Improvements at Atlantic Ave in the City of Delray Beach

Description: Work includes widening the I-95 NB entrance ramp from Atlantic Ave, creating a dedicated lane for I-95 NB and SB access from WB Atlantic Ave, construction of two turn lanes from WB Atlantic Ave; one to NB Congress Ave and one to SB Congress Ave, milling, resurfacing, pavement markings for improved safety and visibility, realigned crosswalks for improved pedestrian safety, internally illuminated and electronic display signs, signalization, pedestrian detectors, and traffic monitoring sites. Pavement markings for bike lanes will be included throughout the project.

Traffic Impact: Atlantic Ave from 13th Ave to NW 23rd Ave will have two through lanes closed daily, as needed, 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and nightly, as needed, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday through Saturday.

WB Atlantic Ave approaching I-95 has a new permanent configuration. The northernmost, or far right lane, of WB Atlantic Ave which begins just west of NW 12th Ave is now designated as I-95 entrance ramp ingress only.

Vehicles traveling in this lane will not be able to perform a through movement to continue west on Atlantic Ave due to the installation of a concrete traffic separator; this lane is exclusively designated for vehicles wishing to access I-95 NB or SB.

Motorists must decide on their selected movement before they reach NW 12th Ave.

The Atlantic Ave north sidewalk from 12th Ave to NW 23 Ave is closed completely for roadway reconstruction. Pedestrians will be detoured to the south sidewalk via existing crosswalks.

Congress Ave from NW 1st St to Lowson Blvd may have one lane closed daily in each direction, as needed, daily, 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday through Saturday.

NW 12th Ave will have the WB turn lane closed, nightly as needed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday night.

The I-95 NB entrance ramp from Atlantic Ave will have one lane closed nightly, as needed, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.

I-95 NB Sound Wall Extension at Diane Dr in the City of Boynton Beach

Description: This 0.59-mile project includes extending the existing ground mounted sound wall along I-95 NB at Diane Dr approximately 500’ to the north and south, placing sod along the new sound wall, performing utility adjustments and removing the existing fence behind the new sound wall.

Traffic Impact: I-95 NB will have the outside right lane closed nightly, as needed, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, through Spring 2021.

Improvements of Gateway Blvd at SR-9/I-95 From east of High Ridge Rd to east of I-95 in the City of Boynton Beach

Description: This 0.1659-mile improvement project includes conversion of the eastbound outside through lane to a dual through and right-turn lane for the I-95 southbound entrance ramp, new signalization and signage, median modifications and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) upgrades.

Traffic Impact: Gateway Blvd, from east of High Ridge Rd to east of I-95 may have one lane closed, daily, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Gateway Blvd, from east of High Ridge Rd to east of I-95 may have two lanes closed in each direction nightly, 7 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights, for paving. One through lane of traffic will be maintained at all times.