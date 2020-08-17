NCCI Supports the Spirit of Giving Network’s Back to School Bash

Chamber Member Update

More than 20 local volunteers from NCCI, headquartered in Boca Raton, recently supported the Spirit of Giving Network’s Back to School Bash, an annual school supply drive that serves thousands of children in Palm Beach County as they prepare to head “back-to-school” at the end of August. From setting up tables to taking inventory, to unpacking and organizing supplies, packing backpacks and more, the volunteers donated their day to this worthy cause.

Held at Village Academy in Delray Beach, the socially distanced event resulted in 4,400+ backpacks filled with supplies, 876 community resource bags and 1,770 meal boxes provided to local children, families and non-profit organizations in need.

The Spirit of Giving Network is a collaborative, nonprofit organization with a focus on children and families in Palm Beach County. It is a forum where nonprofits and community supporters share information, resources and best practices. Currently, there are more than 65 nonprofit member organizations meeting on a monthly basis. The group’s objective is to streamline the delivery of services to the community by working collaboratively to solve issues and improve operations through internal and external partnerships.

NCCI provides employees with 40 paid hours of Volunteer Time-Off each year plus an additional eight hours of paid time for those who participate in the NCCI Annual Day of Giving companywide volunteer event. The company also supports charities through corporate donations and matched employee contributions to non-profit organizations.

ABOUT NCCI

Founded in 1923, the mission of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In pursuit of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and prepares objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—together with research, analytical services and tools, and an overall commitment to excellence—have positioned NCCI as the trusted source for workers compensation information. To learn more about NCCI, please visit ncci.com, Facebook.com/wearencci and Twitter.com/ncci.