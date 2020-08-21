Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,



The Chamber’s Business Leaders United Political Action Committee (BLU-PAC), made four endorsements in this past Tuesday’s Primary election. This support resulted in helping to deliver victories for 3 out of the 4 candidates. Congratulations to Wendy Sartory Link for her election as Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, Frank Barbieri for his re-election as Palm Beach County School Board Member, and Erin Wright for her re-election to the Boca Raton Beach and Parks District. The Chamber looks forward to our continued partnerships with these elected officials and working with them to advance the issues on our business agenda.



On Wednesday, Andrea Virgin, President of the Board of the Boca Raton Center for the Arts and Innovation gave a virtual presentation to over 70 Chamber members on the status and proposed location for the Boca Raton Center for Arts and Innovation. The proposed center supports the Chamber’s mission of economic prosperity through job creation, tremendous economic impact and enhanced quality of life to Boca Raton and South Palm Beach County. This center would be the first of its kind in the southern part of the United States. Significant investment – of both time and money – has been spent over the past three years to create a unique cultural asset, right here in our community.



The State Department of Education has approved the Palm Beach County School Board reopening plan. On Wednesday evening the School Board announced policies for when students return to campuses. The now approved plan would allow for campuses to be ready to reopen one week after Palm Beach County enters Phase 2. Some of the student protocols include wearing masks (with up to 5 being given to students from the district), social distancing and staying home if sick. Click here to read the School Board reopening plan.



Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday that South Florida continues to trend in the right direction and has begun to have conversations with leaders on moving Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami – Dade counties into Phase 2. The Palm Beach County Commission is expected to have a conversation about moving into Phase 2 at their next commission meeting on Tuesday, August 25th. As more information becomes available, we will bring it to you.



Each year, the Florida Chamber presents the Legislature and Executive Branch with a policy roadmap on how to grow Florida’s economy. In partnership with the Florida Chamber, please take a few minutes to tell us what your business needs from your elected officials to help your company and employees prosper. Please Click here to complete the Florida Chamber’s short survey.



To stay up to date on all Chamber activity, visit bocachamber.com or download the Chamber App on your phone or tablet and stay connected! The business community has led by example by implementing safe and effective protocols for both their employees and customers. These policies have helped in the declining number of positive cases we continue to see. As County leaders begin conversations on when and what Phase 2 will look like for our community, we must remain vigilant and continue to be the leader in positive safety protocols and implementation.



Tomorrow night would have been our annual Wine & Jazz event at the Boca Raton Resort & Club. Unfortunately, we won't be able to join 600 of our friends, colleagues, business and community leaders to enjoy each other's company while sipping on delicious wine and enjoying tasty bites from some of Boca's best restaurants.



Until then, let us continue to do our part to help slow the spread – by avoiding Closed spaces, Crowded places, and Close-contact settings. And remember – Wash your hands, Wear your mask and Watch your distance.



