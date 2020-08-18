Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,



If you are a traditionalist like me, you will be heading to the polls today. The polls officially opened this morning at 7:00am and will close this evening at 7:00pm. It is important to double check your location as some polling stations have been changed due to the coronavirus. Click here to view your polling location. “Your Vote is your Voice,” so take this opportunity to have your voice heard and cast your vote! The Chamber’s Business Leaders United Political Action Committee (BLU-PAC) has endorsed the following candidates for the primary election:



Wendy Sartory Link for Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections

Frank Barbieri for Palm Beach County School Board, District 5

Erin Wright for Boca Raton Beach and Parks District, Seat 3

Eric Pendergraft for Boca Raton Beach and Parks District, Seat 5



Florida Atlantic University(FAU) will be holding a series of virtual Career Fairs for the fall 2020 semester. Click here for the schedule of the upcoming career fairs which will be on a Premier Virtual platform. Click here for a video tutorial on how to use that platform.



Antigen testing is coming to the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches testing site. The tests will be available for individuals 65 and older, under the age of 18, or symptomatic at any age. Additionally, Palm Beach County is offering Molecular tests, which detect genetic material from the virus. This test is currently available at all Palm Beach County government testing locations. COVID-19 antibody blood tests, which can detect if a person has antibodies for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is currently available at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches and South County Civic Center testing sites. Click here for additional testing sites within Palm Beach County.



Over the past months, we have seen positive developments toward the fight against COVID-19, with two of the most advanced coronavirus vaccines trials executed by Moderna and Pfizer. These trials have already entered Phase 3 and their results will determine whether the vaccines protect against COVID-19. Additionally, the Yale School of Public Health has developed a saliva-based diagnostic test for COVID-19, which was recently granted emergency authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This past weekend, Florida saw a decrease in the average number of new daily cases – reporting the lowest one-day increase in new cases since June! To see these daily numbers in real time click here and scroll to the bottom of the page for our COVID-19 County tracker in partnership with the Florida Chamber of Commerce.



We are continuing to provide you with the latest in valuable educational webinars and virtual experiences for you and your business. The majority of these presentations are recorded and are available for you to access on the Boca Chamber’s YouTube Channel. Please take a moment and hit that subscribe button. Be among the first to know when new content is posted on our channel just in case you missed a live experience.



Please see below for a list of upcoming virtual experiences:



08/18 – 12:00pm: PULSE Virtual Presentation: Commuter to Couch Potato –Revive Your Stay Home Work Routine Speakers: Bell Cooper, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Quantitative Methods & Business Analytics Lynn University & Statistical Consultant, Stevens Strategy, Julie Kantor, Founder Twomentor, LLC and Natalia Sikaczowski, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Symmetry Physical Therapy Click here to register



08/19 – 8:30am: South Healthcare Advocacy Network Speaker: Keith Gibson, Director of Program Services, Alzheimer’s Association Southeast Florida Chapter Click here to register



08/19 – 12:00pm Boca Raton Center for the Arts and Innovation – Planning Update Speaker: Andrea Virgin, President of the Board, Boca Raton Center for the Arts and Innovation Click here to register



08/20 – 8:00am: Boynton Beach: Coffee Plus Network Click here to register 08/20 – 5:00pm: Successful Women in Business Virtual Happy Hour Click here to register



08/21 – 1:00 p.m. The Fall Re-Opening Plan for Florida Atlantic University Speakers: Dr. John Kelly, President of Florida Atlantic University & Stacy A. Volnick, M.Ed., Vice President, Administrative Affairs & Chief Administrative Officer, Florida Atlantic University Click here to register



We are eager to see additional businesses reopen and more commerce flowing in our community. However, it is important that all businesses follow the guidelines of reopening set forth by our Governor and County leaders. Just as important as restarting your business is doing it the safe and correct way. Take time to review suggested reopening guidelines by the CDC and create a plan that will work for your business. Click here for the latest guidance for reopening from the CDC.



As the business community leads the way – let us collectively continue to do our part to help slow the spread – by avoiding Closed spaces, Crowded places, and Close-contact settings. And remember – Wash your hands, Wear your mask and Watch your distance.



