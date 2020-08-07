Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,



Yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-192 , which updated the previous requirements for restaurant employee testing with updated guidelines from the CDC. As more is learned about this ever evolving virus, we appreciate the Governors attention to the changing data and updating his Executive Orders accordingly.



One of our greatest rights as Americans is the Right to Vote. If you have already registered to vote in the upcoming August 18th Primary election, but missed the chance to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot, you can still vote prior to election day during early voting. Click here for early voting locations. One of the most important things we can do as the voting public is to become educated on the issues and the candidates. Time should be taken to research the issues and the candidates to have an understanding and comfort prior to casting your ballot.



As we have previously announced, the Chamber’s Business Leaders United Political Action Committee (BLU-PAC) has made the following endorsements for the primary election: Wendy SartoryLink for Supervisor of Elections, Frank Barbieri for Palm Beach County School Board, District 5, Erin Wright for Boca Raton Beach and Parks District, Seat 3 and Eric Pendergraft for Boca Raton Beach and Parks District, Seat 5. BLU-PAC will continue to work hard throughout this election season and recommend candidates that will support the Chamber’s business agenda. Whether you vote by mail, vote early or vote on election day, just be sure to vote!



Today begins the 2020 Back-to-School Sales tax Holiday which runs through August 9th. Exempted items include computers, clothing and other school supplies. This year, the Florida Department of Revenue has determined that masks are considered clothing and will also be included as an exempted item. School supplies selling for less than $15 per item; clothing, footwear and certain accessories selling for $60 or less; and the first $1,000 in sales price for personal computers or tablets are exempt from sales tax. For a more complete list of items, visit the Florida Department of Revenue’s website. Take advantage of the weekend to save on your necessary supplies!



We are continuing to provide you with educational webinars and virtual experiences to help you and your business. Please see below for a list of upcoming virtual experiences:



08/12 – 12:00pm: Boynton Beach: Lunch and Learn – Sponsored by iTHINK Financial

Speaker: Nick Kaloyis, CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc.

Click here to register



08/13 – 8:30am: August Virtual Membership Breakfast – Sponsored by the City of Boca Raton

Speaker: Scott Singer, Mayor, City of Boca Raton

Click here to register



08/18 – 8:30am: FREE Workshop: Setting Up Your Virtual Meetings

Speaker: Lionel Aluka, Founder and President Aluksons Business Solutions, LLC

Click here to register



08/19 – 8:30am: South Healthcare Advocacy Network

Speaker: Keith Gibson, Director of Program Services, Alzheimer’s Association Southeast Florida Chapter

Click here to register



08/19 – 12:00pm Boca Raton Center for the Arts and Innovation – Planning Update

Speaker: Andrea Virgin, President of the Board, Boca Raton Center for the Arts and Innovation

Click here to register



08/20 – 8:00am: Boynton Beach: Coffee Plus Network

Click here to register



08/20 – 5:00pm: Successful Women in Business Network

Click here to register



08/21 – 1:00 p.m. The Fall Re-Opening Plan for Florida Atlantic University

Speakers: Dr. John Kelly, President of Florida Atlantic University & Stacy A. Volnick, M.Ed., Vice President, Administrative Affairs & Chief Administrative Officer, Florida Atlantic University

Click here to register



To stay up to date on all Chamber activity, visit bocachamber.com or download the Chamber App on your phone or tablet and stay connected! You can also access all of our past virtual experiences by visiting our YouTube Channel. By now, you should have received an email from us that includes a request to complete a short survey. This survey will help in our efforts to assess the continued impact COVID-19 has had on our business community. This information will also help the Chamber continue its mission of supporting our local businesses during these challenging times. In the event you did not receive the survey, please click here to participate.



Our first responders, healthcare and frontline workers are still battling the affects of the coronavirus every day. Let us continue to do our part to help them by slowing the spread. We can do this by avoiding Closed spaces, Crowded places, and Close-contact settings. And remember – Wash your hands, Wear your mask and Watch your distance.



Moving Business Forward,

Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP

President & CEO

Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

#movingbocaforward #movingboyntonforward #movingdelrayforward





