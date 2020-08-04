Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,



Thankfully, we avoided any serious impact from this weekend’s Hurricane Isaias. It provided us an opportunity to make sure that we had our plans and supplies in place in the event that we needed them. We do not always get a trail run during storm season – but now we’re ready if there’s a next one.



Just before the threat of the storm, this past Friday the Chamber held its 50th Annual Chamber Golf Classic at the Boca Raton Resort and Club. While this year’s tournament had a different look and feel from past tournaments, it proved to be a great and safe day for everyone. I would like to extend a special thanks to Bob Coman, Director of Golf Operations, and George Petrocelli, Director of Catering, at the Boca Raton Resort and Club. Both they and their teams made everyone feel welcome and safe during the entire event. Thank you to our corporate title sponsor: Truist, as well as our other sponsors: Venture Construction Group of Florida, Amicus Medical Center, Boca Law: Lavalle, Brown and Ronana, PA, Davis Brothers Construction, and First National Bank Coastal Community and supporting sponsors who donated raffle prizes and goodie bag gifts.



Boca Raton based corporate headquarters and longtime Chamber partner, ADT, has announced they are entering into a long-term partnership with Google to create the next generation of smart home security offerings. The partnership will combine Nest’s award-winning hardware and services, powered by Google’s machine learning technology, with ADT’s installation, service, and professional monitoring network to create a more helpful smart home and integrated experience for customers across the United States. ADT expects to offer certain Google devices to its customers beginning this year and to expand the integration in 2021.

In a previous message, we shared the news that Amazon Logistics announced that it would be opening a new delivery station in Boca Raton this year. Yesterday, it was announced that the location will be at 700 Banyan Trail, occupying the entire 75,000 square-foot building. This station will create hundreds of full and part-time jobs paying a minimum of $15 per hour with benefits.



Governor Ron Desantis has created the One Goal One Florida initiative. The Governor’s initiative emphasizes that the only way to fight the coronavirus is to do it together, with everyone making it a priority. Through his initiative, he is asking all Floridians to follow these effective guidelines: protect the vulnerable, including the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions; practice proper hygiene, including washing your hands; practice social distancing by avoiding closed spaces and crowded places; and wear a mask if you are in close contact with others. To watch the Governor’s announcement please click here.



Last week I mentioned that Congress had begun to take steps toward the creation of a fourth round of a relief package. Our partners at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have prepared an initial side-by-side summary for the business community of the differences between the House and Senate proposals. Please click here to view the side-by-side summary. We will keep you informed as more information becomes available.



As a reminder, the deadline to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot is quickly approaching. Request must be received by the Supervisor of Elections office no later than 5:00pm on August 8th. Please click here to submit your request. If you miss the deadline, you can visit one of the Supervisors of Elections offices and they will print a mail ballot for you.



We are continuing to provide you with educational webinars and virtual experiences to help you and your business.



As we enter the sixth month of the pandemic, we have all begun to settle into new routines. At the Chamber, we pride ourselves on providing you with the most valuable and current information and virtual programming. Your feedback has provided us the valuable information we need to deliver on your expectations as a valuable member of the business community. We want to continue to hear from you. You will be receiving a short survey from us and we urge you to take a few minutes to complete it so we can continue to provide you with the resources you need.



Let us continue to do our part to help flatten the curve by avoiding Closed spaces, Crowded places, and Close-contact settings. Always be sure to Wash your hands, Wear your mask and Watch your distance.

