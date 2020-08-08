Mail-in Ballots On The Rise During The First Week of Early Voting

There are only 10 days remaining before the Aug.18 primary and Palm Beach County voters have waisted no time casting their ballots.

Vote by mail is becoming very popular over the last week when early voting began on August 3. Over 6,000 votes were submitted in person and a result of 124,000 votes was sent by mail.

Photo courtesy of Randy Vazquez/ Sun-Sentinel.

More than 13 percent of the 991,000 have submitted ballots as of Friday afternoon.

Currently, a little less than two-thirds of the votes came from Democrats, 22 percent of voters are Republicans and only 13 percent have no party affiliation.

While the polls remain open through Aug. 16 from 10 am to 7 pm at the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, an overwhelming majority have decided to vote by mail instead of vote in person.

According to the PBC supervisor’s office website, there are 465 poll workers covering their 18 locations who can expect pay from $12 and $14 per hour to increase during the presidential election happening this fall.

Out of the registered 83,805 voters who are Palm Beach County Democrats, roughly 96 percent have made their ballot by mail and about 4 percent voted early.

Compared to Democrats, out of the 29,219 registered voters who are Republicans 90 percent of ballots cast by mail versus 10 percent.

About 98 percent of the 16,971 registered NPA voters cast ballots by mail and 2 percent of them went to one of the early voting polling offices.

In any case, Wendy Link potentially winning the primary in August against Paulette Armstead will not interfere with Link replacing Alijewicz on the canvassing board.

The deadline to request that a vote-by-mail ballot be mailed to you for the Primary Election is 5 pm on Aug. 8.