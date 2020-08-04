Local Boca Raton Star on the Rise

While many people are bored at home, 10-year-old Mika Ali has begun his way to YouTube stardom by starting his own show “Lead the Way”. Ali has been interviewing leaders and local business owners on how they have been affected by COVID-19.

Ali started his show because he wanted to get businesses the support they need.

“During the lockdown, I saw a lot of people losing money and jobs,” Ali said as he wants Lead the Way to motivate people in his city.

With the support of his parents, Mika is able to make Lead the Way videos. While both parents work in technology, Ayesha Ali, Mika’s mother, typically films the videos. When it comes to questions, Mika tries to make most of the questions himself.

During his free time, Ali enjoys playing Fornite with his friends, playing tennis. Lead the Way started as Mika’s show in the summer, but even with school coming up he plans to keep producing episodes come the fall.

“I will still do as many interviews as I can,” said Mika.

In his latest episode, Mika interviewed Boca Raton Deputy Mayor Jeremy Rodgers. Mika has also interviewed the West Boca Medical Center, a tennis coach, gym owner, D.A.R.E police instructor, and Firehouse Subs owner.

Mika’s favorite part of each of his shows is to do the ‘rapid-fire rounds’ where he asks interviewees fun, off-topic questions. He also makes each show different by trying something new with each of his guests like playing basketball or making a sub sandwich.

As of now, Mika will keep making episodes this summer and hopes to interview more service workers such as a fireman.

To kids his own age that have similar goals than him, he wants to encourage them to also get out there.

“Keep following their dreams, do whatever they want to do and don’t let anything stop them’.