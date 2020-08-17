JOIN THE BOCA RATON PUBLIC LIBRARY FOR LIBRARY CARD SIGN-UP MONTH IN SEPTEMBER

Chamber Member Update

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month! The Boca Raton Public Library joins the American Library Association and public libraries nationwide to encourage everyone to sign up for the most important card of all—a free library card—at their local public library. This year, DC’s Wonder Woman is embarking on a mission to champion the power of a library card as Library Card Sign-up Month Honorary Chair.

A Boca Raton Public Library card is an important school supply for students, opening a world of infinite possibilities through resources and services that provide tools to succeed in school and beyond. As we continue with virtual learning, students have free access to Tutor.com, bilingual SAT/ACT test prep, World Book Student, and other online databases for research and study. A library card is also essential for your career because it allows access to LinkedIn Learning and Universal Class, where you can learn new skills like photo editing, marketing, and coding.

“Everyone can benefit from a Boca Raton Public Library card,” notes Lisa Testa, Public Services Librarian. “You can Book-A-Librarian to get virtual help with research or learn how to use your mobile devices. Gain free access to virtual programs and classes for all ages, including genealogy, technology, business and careers, book clubs, guest speakers, story times, and more. Save money by checking out materials from a robust collection of current bestsellers, video games, magazines, and other materials. Use our 24/7 digital library to download or stream movies or music, read eBooks or magazines, or view instructional classes.”

The first 100 new library card sign-ups in September will receive a surprise gift when they use their card at curbside pick-up. If you’re a resident of the City of Boca Raton, send an email to [email protected] to inquire about getting a new library card and enjoy all the benefits the library has to offer! Curbside holds pick-up service is available from 9:00am–5:00pm, Monday through Saturday. Visit the library’s website at www.bocalibrary.org for more information.