Jennifer Turkheimer Joins Prediq as Digital Sales Executive

Boca Raton, FL – Prediq, a South Florida-based digital marketing agency, has recently hired Jennifer Turkheimer as Digital Sales Executive.

In her new role, Jennifer will be responsible for creating and executing strategic growth plans for new clients, forging new business relationships, and furthering the company’s mission and growth.

“Jennifer joins our team with more than 7 years of experience in sales, and brings with her a wealth of unique and effective sales and relationship nurturing strategies to help our clients grow their businesses and sustain that growth,” said Alex Oliveira, Founder of Prediq. “With her passion for the digital marketing industry and dynamic personality, Jennifer brings enthusiasm, energy and a competitive edge to the Prediq team.”



With experience and proficiency in sales and marketing for both large and small businesses, as well as an extensive background in e-commerce, Turkheimer joins the Prediq team as a seasoned sales professional with tech skills.

“After recently moving to South Florida, I wanted to find a career opportunity with growth, longevity, and a powerful team that I could learn from. I knew right away that joining Prediq, a leader in the digital marketing space, would allow me to achieve those goals,” said Turkheimer. “I am thrilled to be part of such a dynamic team, and I’m looking forward to contributing my skill set to help grow Prediq’s success.”

Prediq is a full-service digital marketing agency based in South Florida. With an emphasis on lead generation, social media marketing and search marketing strategies, and a focus on building collaborative relationships, the agency aims to keep clients ahead of the curve in an ever-changing tech world. For more information, visit www.prediqmedia.com.