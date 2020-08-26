How to Improve Your Experience When Gaming on the Go

Gaming on the go can be a great way to cut down on the boredom during any commute, but not everyone can easily just pick up a game and start playing. There are issues with consoles, batteries, accessibility, and even one’s own constitution. With some prep and planning, you can overcome all of these, however — even that dreadful car sickness that has kept you from playing until now.

Find the Right Platform

First things first, you need to find the right platform.

Mobile Gaming

When it comes to convenience, you cannot beat mobile games. Your phone is already with you and you are already passing the time on it, so now it is time to adopt some new play styles to suit mobile gaming best.



This means investing in games instead of just relying on the free-to-play options. This investment could be in a one-time purchase, or you could keep the fun going. Casino games are very easy to access on your phone and there are so many ways to play. You can even use cryptocurrency! If you are interested in playing with bitcoin, however, first read up on the bitcoin gambling guide so you can familiarize yourself with the process.

Console Gaming

There are actually quite a few great console gaming options for you to choose from, the most notable being the Nintendo Switch. Able to be taken on the go and used as a fully functioning console at home, it’s probably the best bang for your buck.

Tackle Your Individual Hiccups

If you haven’t already adopted on-the-go gaming, then chances are there is something stopping you. Perhaps you get car sick trying to focus on a screen in a moving vehicle, or perhaps your battery life always seems to die before the day is over.

Car Sickness

Choosing a well-ventilated, or center seat is ideal to minimize motion. You could also try sitting upright so that you can allow your body to naturally stabilize itself along the tracks or road. In fact, sitting upright, instead of leaning against the seat, will probably help you the most if you experience car sickness when trying to focus on your phone or console.

Battery Life

Battery life is one of the easiest to fix, but you need to invest in solutions ahead of time. A portable battery pack, an extra battery, and even a solar powered charging port can help you continue to play on the go.

Great Accessories to Invest In

Last but not least, to really improve your experience you will want to invest in a few key items:

Headphones

Noise-canceling headphones on public transport are a god-send. So long as you can still get off at the right stop, noise-canceling headphones can allow you to get sucked into your game, music, or video on public transport like nothing else can.

Carrying Case

Your phone needs a case, and so too does your console. After all, you don’t want that screen to crack when you are at work or transporting it.

Cleaning Supplies

It’s always a good idea to bring a microfiber cloth and screen cleaning solution with you so that you can clean the screen of your console or phone when you need to. Be in direct sun with a fingerprint full screen and you won’t be able to enjoy your game quite nearly as much.

Gaming on the go is a great way to spend your commutes, so get ready and really invest for the ultimate experience.