Highridge Family Center Provides Free Intensive Outpatient Program and Supervised Distance Learning for PBC Youth

Beginning August 31, Palm Beach County Youth Services Department’s Highridge Family Center is offering an ongoing five-days-per-week Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for youth ages 11-16, who are experiencing mental health or behavioral concerns and need more intensive supervision than at-home distance learning may provide.

In addition to licensed clinicians providing therapeutic services, Highridge staff offers structured and supervised distance learning, recreational and creative activities throughout the day. The program is free of charge for Palm Beach County residents. Family therapy and group therapy are required components of the program.

Daily programming is from 7:15AM to 6:30PM Monday-Thursday and 7:15AM to 1PM on Fridays. Families are responsible for daily transportation.

The IOP includes the following schedule of activities:

· Breakfast (provided)

· Distance learning with Palm Beach County Public Schools

· Lunch (provided)

· Therapeutic group

· Outdoor structured activity

· Community group or group activity and homework

· Dinner (provided)

· Pick-up

Highridge Family Center follows CDC guidelines for social distancing, handwashing and face coverings (provided). Changes have been made to restroom and meal service procedures to decrease any transfer of germs. The center is located at 4200 N. Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach. For more information or to apply for services, please call 561.625.2540.

Highridge Family Center is a 3 month, Monday through Friday, trauma-informed residential treatment program for Palm Beach County youth. We provide services to families with youth ages 11 through 16 years, who are experiencing problems at home, school, with friends, and in the community. Youth on medication(s) are eligible for the program when closely monitored by their prescribing physician.



There is a one time $75 Application Fee and a $75 Activity Fee.



Sanctuary Model

The Sanctuary ® Model is a nationally recognized evidence supported model of trauma-informed care. Highridge Family Center has adopted Sanctuary as the cornerstone of our trauma responsive treatment and for the organization and support of our staff.

How They Use the Sanctuary Model

At its core, Sanctuary promotes safety and recovery from chronic stress and adversity. Our trauma sensitive programming focuses on creating a safe and supportive environment where healing from adversity occurs by fostering resilience through healthy relationships. We change the question from “what’s wrong with you?” to “what happened to you?”

For more information on the Sanctuary Model, visit www.thesanctuaryinstitute.org.

Residential Setting

Program participants stay in a dormitory style “house” of up to 12 youth per dorm

Five dorms comprised of 3 male and 2 female dorms

Twenty-four (24) hour supervision

Nursing staff available on each shift to address medical concerns

Nutritional services including cafeteria style dining

Indoor/outdoor recreational areas

Services

Trauma-Informed Interventions

Family Therapy

Group Therapy

Individual Therapy

Communication Skills

Coping Strategies & Plans

Emotion Regulation Groups

Parent Education Groups

Recreational Activities

School Setting

Palm Beach County School on-site

Small Class sizes

Behavioral specialist in each classroom

Youth learn how to be successful in a classroom setting

Open communication and collaboration between residential staff and school staff

Highlights