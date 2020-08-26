Help us continue our battle against COVID-19

With COVID-19 rates in Florida are increasing at a truly alarming rate, there is one way we as a community can help decrease this number, wearing a mask.

Wearing a mask shows that you care about the community you live in and you see others just as important as yourself as you cover up and help protect the community you live in.

Since the start of this pandemic, The Boca Raton Tribune has been with you every step of the way. From helping local businesses with our Business Guide, to helping parents on Instagram with activities for their children during the quarantine. We truly value our community and readers.

In an act to further help our community, we would like to offer free masks to our readers. That’s right, we will be giving away FIVE free masks per household to help you prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If you or someone you know are in need of masks, please visit this link to request your masks.

Request your masks here: Send me free masks!