HADASSAH A VIRTUAL CELEBRATION AND A LESSON “THE NEVER AGAIN HOLOCAUST EDUCATION ACT”

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – Hadassah Florida Advocacy and Education invites the community to celebrate the passage of “The Never Again Holocaust Education Act” on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 11:00am with a virtual lesson on standing up to hate by learning how to identify it. Studying how the Holocaust happened, to whom and why is a lesson for today and the future. The Never Again Holocaust Education Act spearheaded by Hadassah and signed into law in May 2020 will help educate millions of Americans to be prepared to act.

Join our featured Speakers – Rivka Liberow, MS – Co-Director of the Chabad Student Center of Boca Raton who holds a Certificate of Holocaust Education and Karen Paikin Barall – Director of Government Relations for Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. – Hadassah’s Chief Lobbyist in Washington, as they bring together YOU, the members of the community for a better understanding of this law and how it impacts our lives and that of our children.

To participate in this virtual celebration with valuable lessons, the cost is $18.00 per person. Other levels of giving are available. Please visit http://www.hadassah.org/events/neveragain to register. Upon registration, you will receive an emailed confirmation with the link to this virtual event.

Everyone – anywhere can enjoy and learn from Hadassah’s Zoom Series from the comfort of their own home. Hadassah members have the added benefit of contributing towards their chapters fundraising goal.

Hadassah Florida serves the entire state – Miami-Dade, Broward, FL Atlantic (Palm Beach, Martin & St. Lucie Counties) and Central (from the east to the west coast of Florida). Hadassah Florida is part of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA). HWZOA is a leader in medical research and development evolving out of its hospitals in Israel that is shared with the world and is a strong proponent of domestic advocacy initiatives.



To learn more about Hadassah, visit our website: www.hadassah.org. For more information please contact Hadassah Florida at 877-949-1818 or [email protected].