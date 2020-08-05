Governor Ron DeSantis Makes Two Judicial Appointments For Palm Beach County

On Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that prosecutors John Parnofiello and Laura Laurie will become judges to the Palm Beach County Court.

John Parnofiello resides in Jupiter and previously worked as an associate at Rosenthal, Simon, Levy, and Ryles. Since 2015 he was an Assistant State Attorney for the 15th Circuit.

Parnofiello got his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida before completing his law degree at the University of Florida College of Law.

Parnofiello spent five years as a prosecutor and worked as an associate in Criminal Trial Law and Personal Injury cases at a West Palm Beach law firm.

Parnofiello will be filling the vacancy created by Judge Paige Gillman. Gillman will move to become a judge in the 15th Circuit Court in January when Judge Jessica Ticktin steps down.

Laura Laurie, of Lakeworth, is the chief of the traffic homicide and felony trial units for the State Attorney Dave Aronberg.

Back in 2007, Laurie became an Assistant State Attorney in Palm Beach County and now she will be joining the circuit bench.

Laurie earned a bachelor’s degree from Florida Gulf Coast University and later received her law degree from Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law. She will be replacing Judge Edward Artau who is elevating to the Fourth District Court of Appeal.

Both Parnofiello and Laurie came highly recommended for the post by a local judicial nominating commission.