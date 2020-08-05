FOUR SOUTH FLORIDA LAWYERS DESIGNATED TOP 500 IN THE NATION

Chamber Member Udate

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (August 5th, 2020) – Lesser Lesser Landy and Smith, one of Florida’s oldest law firms, has been representing families who have suffered serious personal injury or the loss of a loved one due to the negligence of another for over 93 years. Our team has obtained significant results for our clients who have suffered an injury due to a car accident, nursing home neglect, medical malpractice, or a defective product.

Over the years, our team has received considerable recognition for their hard work and dedication to their clients. Recently, four of them were named to the prestigious 2020 LawDragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers Guide. Firm Partners Gary S. Lesser, Joseph B. Landy, Mickey Smith, and Jeffrey F. Gordon were recognized for inclusion on this exclusive list, comprised of only 500 attorneys nationally.

Lawdragon presents a curated look at the best of the U.S. Plaintiff bar that represents individuals who have been injured by others. Its editorial team selected the 500 honorees through submission, journalistic research, and editorial vetting from a board of peers.

33 lawyers from South Florida were included among the 500 lawyers selected.

“It is a given that the law firm of Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith is one of our nation’s premier “advocacy centers” when it comes to the lawyering done by this firm for consumers, for our citizens, and for our system of justice. My heartfelt congratulations to the Firm’s partners on being named to the prestigious LawDragon 500 – recognizing extraordinary skill and results over a period of not just years…but decades! This is a firm where the lawyers understand that the client comes first! This is a firm where the lawyers understand the deep meaning of respect, trust, persistence, and focus,” Attorney John Romano, founder of the Romano Law Group.

For more information about Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, please click here.