Death investigation conducted by deputies

In a part of unincorporated Boca Raton, Palm Beach County’s Sheriff’s department is conducting a death investigation.

At first it was called in as a car crash on Monday afternoon, only for deputies to find that near Gatehouse Drive and Yamato Road, an elderly man shot himself in his own car and was pronounced dead.

According to CBS 12 news, several people witnessed this take place and there is no evidence to show that it was anything but a suicide.

Among these many witnesses, someone saw the elderly man drive his car in reverse in multiple lanes of traffic, this passerby thought the elderly man was passed out in the driver’s seat so they broke the window in the car to check on him. It was not until later he was pronounced dead.