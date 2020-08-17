Craig Richman Receives the Women’s Choice Award® for Providing Exemplary Financial Services to Women for Six Consecutive Years

Chamber Member Update

WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award identifies Financial Advisors and Firms based on rigorous research focused on 17 points of objective criteria, in addition to references of validation from the advisor’s peers and/or superiors. As such, it is an honor to announce that Craig Richman has earned the Women’s Choice Award, demonstrating a strong commitment to providing exemplary services for female clientele.



The Women’s Choice Award is the only recognition program, identifying well-qualified advisors and firms who understand and appreciate the importance of women’s financial power in today’s economy by providing the necessary services and experiences to assist her through the life stages. Achieving this award reaffirms the commitment Craig has to extraordinary service in addressing the financial needs of women and their families.



We believe that helping support women on their road to financial security is truly a win-win for all. In fact, while people know that women control more money than men, and that women are also the financial decision makers of the household, according to Wealthsimple, women are investing 40% less than men. This means that women are losing out on a sense of pride and confidence that comes with reaching financial goals- in addition to compounding the pay gap dramatically over time.

Delia Passi, founder of the Women’s Choice Award says, “Women value financial security and yet they struggle with whom they can trust with their finances. Our goal is to simplify her life, and with the Women’s Choice Award, women and couples have a sound starting point. We also take pride in helping advisors and firms who have gone above and beyond to provide a superior experience to their female clientele. We applaud these advisors and the efforts they put forth to provide women with the service and financial education that they deserve.”



As the leading advocate for female consumers and former group publisher of Working Woman and Working Mother magazines, Passi created the Women’s Choice Award for Financial Advisors in an effort to help women identify those advisors who are committed to providing quality service. The award allows this outstanding group of advisors to showcase their commitment to the women’s market, while giving potential clients a starting point for entrusting their finances to an advisor.

ABOUT RICHMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Most of my clients are smart and capable women who truly desire a caring holistic advisor whose passion is to empower them to live the life they desire. Our mission is to provide sage advice and manage their money that directly supports their highest commitments and deepest core values that inspires them to live life on purpose!

“I am very proud of this recognition that demonstrates our total commitment to our women client’s success.”

Richman Capital Management, 5550 Glades Road, Suite 500, Boca Raton, FL 33431 | www.richmancm.com

ABOUT WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD

The Women’s Choice Award Financial Advisor Program is based on 17 objective criteria associated with providing quality service to women clients such as credentials, experience and a favorable regulatory history, among other factors. Financial advisors do not pay a fee to be considered or placed on the final list of Women’s Choice Award® Financial Advisors, though they may have paid a fee to participate in the Women’s Choice Award Financial Advisor Marketing Program. WomenCertified Inc., home to the Women’s Choice Award, awards businesses, brands and services based on high recommendation ratings by female consumers. The Women’s Choice Award represents the collective voice of women so they can help each other identify businesses that deserve their loyalty and referrals. To learn more, visit www.womenschoiceaward.com.