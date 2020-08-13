Palm Beach County to Conduct Aerial Spraying for Mosquitoes Friday Evening August 14

The Palm Beach County Mosquito Control Division will be conducting aerial spraying beginning 30 minutes after sunset on Friday, August 14, weather permitting.

Aerial spraying is in response to the Mosquito Control Division’s and the Florida Department of Health’s surveillance and prevention efforts to combat mosquito-spread diseases. The Florida Department of Health-Palm Beach County has issued a mosquito-borne illness alert for the county as a second human case of West Nile virus has been confirmed.

The planned coverage area of approximately 280,000 acres will cover populated areas west of Military Trail from western Boca Raton north to Wellington, The Acreage/Loxahatchee, Jupiter Farms, and the Glades communities of Pahokee, Belle Glade, South Bay and Lake Harbor.

Should weather cause a cancelation, Mosquito Control will continue to attempt to spray by helicopter each evening until successful completion. To find out if aerial spraying was successfully completed, please call the Aerial Spray Hotline at 561-642-8775 to hear the most up to date information about the operation.

If you are going be outdoors after dark, use an insect repellent containing DEET and wear long pants and a long-sleeve shirt. To further help control mosquitoes, residents are asked to drain or minimize standing water on their properties