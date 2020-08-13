Published On: Thu, Aug 13th, 2020

Palm Beach County to Conduct Aerial Spraying for Mosquitoes Friday Evening August 14

The Palm Beach County Mosquito Control Division will be conducting aerial spraying beginning 30 minutes after sunset on Friday, August 14, weather permitting.

Aerial spraying is in response to the Mosquito Control Division’s and the Florida Department of Health’s surveillance and prevention efforts to combat mosquito-spread diseases. The Florida Department of Health-Palm Beach County has issued a mosquito-borne illness alert for the county as a second human case of West Nile virus has been confirmed.

The planned coverage area of approximately 280,000 acres will cover populated areas west of Military Trail from western Boca Raton north to Wellington, The Acreage/Loxahatchee, Jupiter Farms, and the Glades communities of Pahokee, Belle Glade, South Bay and Lake Harbor.

Should weather cause a cancelation, Mosquito Control will continue to attempt to spray by helicopter each evening until successful completion. To find out if aerial spraying was successfully completed, please call the Aerial Spray Hotline at 561-642-8775 to hear the most up to date information about the operation.

If you are going be outdoors after dark, use an insect repellent containing DEET and wear long pants and a long-sleeve shirt. To further help control mosquitoes, residents are asked to drain or minimize standing water on their properties

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

