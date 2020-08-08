Published On: Sat, Aug 8th, 2020

City of Boca Raton – Office of Economic Development

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is City-of-Boca-Raton-with-Seal-Left-Econ-Dev-1024x253.png
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Headshot.jpeg

Boca. Business. Briefs.

The 244,232-square-foot building at 6600 Congress Avenue in the Park at Broken Sound sold for $51MM, equating to $208 per square foot.

Amazon is set to open its new delivery station in Boca Raton.  The facility will be located at 700 Banyan Trail.  The new station will provide the crucial last mile logistics needed to keep up with their increasing demand.   

Two Boca based investment firms recently raised a huge amount of capital. Within two weeks, Kayne Anderson raised a $1.3B fund targeting debt being sold by distressed sellers, and IP Capital raised a $51MM fund within a month.

According to CNBC, contracts for seven-figure homes in Palm Beach County jumped 26% in the month of May.

Office Depot stands up to its #DepotDifference motto. They recently donated $200,000 to help students beat the “summer slide.” In addition to other organizations, donations were made to a number of South Florida non-profits.

Office Depot Global Headquarters

Interesting statistic in a recent Forbes article: In 2018, the New York metropolitan area was losing 100 people per day on average, most of them to Florida. Now it is closer to 270 per day to Florida.


Florida Atlantic University is among a handful of schools that offer online master’s degrees in artificial intelligence.  

Out of 191 cities analyzed, Boca Raton ranked number 3 on WalletHub’s 2020 Best Beach Towns to Live in.  #GoodBetterBoca

We ❤️ BOCA

About the Author

- In April 2015, Jessica Del Vecchio joined the City of Boca Raton as its first economic development manager and was tasked with leading the newly established Economic Development Division. Since its inception, the Office of Economic Development has successfully facilitated over a dozen corporate relocation and expansion projects; including one of the largest deals in Palm Beach County, which committed to creating 838 new jobs in Boca Raton. Prior to accepting the role, Jess spent 15 years in the finance industry. Attaining FINRA Series 3, 7, 63, 65 and Florida’s Life, Health and Variable Annuity licenses, she spent 8 years at Smith Barney and 7 years at Haar Capital, both based in Boca Raton. Del Vecchio has lived in Boca since 1991 and attended Lynn University. Graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management and an MBA in Finance, Jessica proudly spoke at her graduation ceremony. The Office of Economic Development is ready to assist in any and all corporate relocation and expansion needs and may be reached at [email protected]

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It