Breweries Across The Palm Beaches Team Up to Offer Deals, Contests for a Vacation Package and Other Giveaways

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (August 10, 2020) – For beer lovers in The Palm Beaches, nothing is more refreshing than an ice-cold brew under the sun – especially when limited-time discounts and prizes are involved. That’s why Discover The Palm Beaches (DTPB), Palm Beach County’s official tourism marketing organization, has partnered with local breweries to offer residents and visitors a mobile savings pass as well as the chance to win monthly prizes now through November 2020 and one grand prize until December 31, 2020.

Valid at 13 breweries along The Palm Beaches’ Ale Trail, which stretches from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, the savings pass is free to download and offers deals such as percentages/dollars off and BOGOs. Every check-in to a participating brewery enters patrons into a contest to win a $50 prize pack of items such as merchandise, gift cards and beer. Serious beer lovers who check-in to five different participating breweries also will be in the running for a grand prize giveaway: an overnight vacation package at the new Aloft Delray Beach hotel, with self-parking included.

Local tour operator, Damn Good Beer Bus, is making it even easier to visit multiple breweries with BOGO free admission on private tours throughout the destination.

“The Palm Beaches’ vibrant and growing brewery scene is an ideal attraction for residents and visitors to safely partake in during this season, offering everything from outdoor beer gardens to private tours and tastings,” said Jorge Pesquera, president and CEO of Discover The Palm Beaches. “As interest in day trips, staycations and road trips continues to rise, we look for more ways to help locals and visitors save and scratch that travel itch.

“Our smaller cities and towns, which draw many for their diversity of experiences and lack of congestion, are peppered with breweries for every taste. From the 1920s Florida-inspired Kelsey City Brewing in Lake Park, to Delray Beach’s Saltwater Brewery, known for creating the first eco-friendly six pack rings using by-product waste and other compostable materials, beer lovers can explore our Ale Trail map for socially distant adventures that are both fun and educational.”

Below is a list of participating breweries and businesses, by location along the Ale Trail:

Boca Raton

Barrel of Monks Brewing

Prosperity Brewers

Delray Beach

Saltwater Brewery

Boynton Beach

Due South Brewing Company

NOBO Brewing Company

Copperpoint Brewing

West Palm Beach

American Craft Aleworks

Dixie Grill & Brewery

Accomplice Brewery & Ciderworks

Steam Horse Brewing

Lake Park

Kelsey City Brewing

Palm Beach Gardens

Twisted Trunk Brewing Company

Tequesta

Tequesta Brewing Company

Countywide

Damn Good Beer Bus

To access the savings pass and enter for giveaways, participants must download the Ale Trail of The Palm Beaches digital passport to their mobile devices. Entries are completed as participants check-in using a special mobile code. For more details on what’s included in the pass, as well as how to download and use the digital passport, visit Discover.ThePalmBeaches.com.

About Discover The Palm Beaches

Discover The Palm Beaches, formerly the Palm Beach County Convention and Visitors Bureau, is the official 501(c)(6) not-for-profit, accredited tourism marketing organization that promotes the collection of 39 cities and towns commonly referred to as “The Palm Beaches,” which spans more than 2,300 square miles and 47 miles of pristine, golden beaches from Highland Beach and Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta. Tourism is among Palm Beach County’s major industries, generating $5.06 billion in direct visitor spending and supporting 70,000 jobs with an economic impact of more than $7.7 billion. Once recognized as a tropical escape for elite travelers in the late 1800s, America’s First Resort Destination® is making its resurgence as The Best Way To Experience Florida®, welcoming a record-breaking 8.22 million people in 2019. The Palm Beaches are home to more than 17,000 hotel rooms, ranging from historic resorts to boutique inns. The destination features more than 100 family-friendly attractions, world-class luxury and antique shopping experiences, 125 miles of peaceful waterways for on- or in-the-water activities, 160 artificial reefs that line the Atlantic Ocean’s Gulf Stream current, 160 golf courses, award-winning restaurants and a thriving entertainment scene boasting more than 200 art and culture organizations.

For more information about The Palm Beaches, visit www.ThePalmBeaches.com and connect on social media via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @PalmBeachesFL, YouTube at Discover The Palm Beaches and the hashtag #ThePalmBeaches. Tune-in to The Palm Beaches TV for 24/7 streaming content of the destination’s hotels, attractions, restaurants and experiences.