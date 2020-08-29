Boca Raton By The Numbers: Covid-19 Rates, Low Taxes, Census & More

In an update regarding general information about the city of Boca Raton and current COVID-19 updates, mayor Scott Singer shares some good news.

According to mayor Singer ,”the positivity rate for new Covid-19 is declining, and this year will have NO INCREASE in Boca Raton’s property tax rate, our water & sewer rates, or fire assessment fee. Please read on about how you can help our recovery and, in less than one minute, help us get more federal money.”

Additionally, in an effort to maintain low numbers and get the city accustomed to this new normal, mayor Singer discusses the new city wide effort “Ready. Steady. Boca!”. This initiative is a “campaign to encourage continued safe practices to stop the spread of Covid-19. This campaign asks residents, businesses, and visitors to join in this continuing commitment to health by joining in a pledge to follow CDC guidelines,” mayor Singer says.

Within the first week more than 50 local businesses took the Ready. Steady. Boca! pledge to promote their commitment to the community’s health.

Mayor Scott Singer with new City Council Members

Secondly, the update discusses the city of Boca Raton entering its eighth year without an increase in the property tax rate which can be attributed to “Boca’s strong financial planning and commitment to smart budgeting,” according to mayor Singer.

“We are still finalizing the budget for the coming year, but we know there will be no increase in Boca Raton’s property tax rate, water or sewer rates, or fire assessment fee,” mayor Singer states.

Furthermore, mayor Singer discusses the Census. He notes that We think of Boca as an exceptional city, but sorry to say our Census response rate is running at the state average of only 61% so far.”

The Census counting ends September 30.

To sum up the update, mayor Singer discusses new city council roles and updates. “City Council Member Jeremy Rodgers, a Navy Reservist, was called up to active duty to serve our nation. He will soon deploy overseas but will remain on the City Council. Congratulations to my colleagues in their new roles: Andrea Levine O’Rourke is the new Deputy Mayor, Monica Mayotte is the new CRA Chair, and Andy Thomson is the new CRA Vice Chair. Honored to serve with all of my colleagues, and wishing Mr. Rodgers fair winds and following seas,” the mayor noted.



Additional notes include, hurricane prep tips which can be viewed here and the closing of the Boca A1A inlet bridge for painting and maintenance.

For further updates from the city, click here.