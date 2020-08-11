Published On: Tue, Aug 11th, 2020

Back to School PBC! Rescheduled to August 29

The Back to School PBC! drive-up event, which was postponed due to Hurricane Isaias, has been rescheduled to Saturday, August 29, at the following locations: Palm Beach Kennel Club, Palm Beach State College – Belle Glade Campus, Edna W. Runner Tutorial Center, Cabana Colony Youth Center, and Calvary Chapel of West Boca. Note: There will be no drive-up event at Village Academy.

Volunteers are needed to help with traffic management; scanning/check-in; handing out backpacks, food boxes and other available resources; clean up; and loading remaining backpacks into trucks.

Volunteers who previously signed up to assist at the Palm Beach Kennel Club location are asked to re-register at the following link: signup.com/go/gGpBwMX  

No group sign-ups please. Everyone must register individually in order to track the waivers being signed.

To volunteer at Calvary Chapel of West Boca (Watergate Estates), please email [email protected].

Approximately 6,500 students countywide will be receiving prepacked backpacks and food boxes at the five drive-up/walk-up locations. No other activities are planned this year. Participation in the event is by invitation only; participating students were required to register by June 15 to receive an invitation.

For more information, please contact Houston Tate at 233-5303, [email protected] or Ruth Moguillansky at 233-5376,[email protected].

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

