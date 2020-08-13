Author Daralyse Lyons Launches A New Podcast About Diversity

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a flourishing author and former Boca Raton Tribune writer, Daralyse Lyons is launching a new podcast series, “Demystifying Diversity Podcast,” to explore issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Photo courtesy of Daralyse Lyons.

A year ago, Lyons to start an educational conversation through a podcast and her new book where she discusses topics such as racism, xenophobia, islamophobia, antisemitism, gender discrimination, and more.

Inspired by 128 interviews with Holocaust survivors, incarcerated inmates, and other marginalized individuals sharing their stories, Lyons seeks to amplify the voices of those who are being marginalized.

The podcast features notable voices such as Dr. Howard Stevenson, Nihad Awad, Senator Sharif Street, and others.

“When we think about racism, we often think about it in terms of morality; bad people versus good people…the problem with that is that it neglects the history of how racism has been systemic in society,” said Dr. Stevenson.

Lyons is taking a dynamic approach to give listeners a better understanding of the consequences of perpetuating harmful stereotypes, prejudices, and discrimination by bringing oppressed voices to the forefront of the conversation.

“What I want listeners to take away from the podcasts is that when we begin to focus on issues outside of our immediate circle and start to see the intersectionality then we start to care about other people and realize that other people care about us too,” said Lyons’.

Lyons’ knows the power of sharing stories after writing over 20 fiction and non-fiction books including her book “I’m Mixed,” where she tells her story about being a biracial woman from a non-binary standpoint.

As a New York University graduate with a degree in English Literature and Religious Studies, Lyons’ has cultivated a passion and enthusiasm for tackling issues of diversity. In addition, she is also a transformational coach, speaker, yoga instructor, and apart of the LGBQT+ community.

She has also opened up about her battle with anorexia and bulimia on other media outlets in print and online to make sure her story is heard.

Lyons hopes that the podcast will lead to more engaging stories and allow listeners to better understand themselves and their role in society.

Audience participation will be encouraged during the Q&A portion of the weekly podcast airing in September.

The audio version of Lyons’ podcasts can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, and all other major podcasting platforms.

Full information and links can also be found on her website at https://www.demystifyingdiversitypodcast.com/

VIDEO TO TRAILER:

https://www.podserve.fm/episodes/13971/demystifying-diversitytrailer.mp3