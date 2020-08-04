August, 4th – You don’t need to carry unnecessary burdens!

Discard any weight that would reduce your forward pace!

— Oh, how heavy and how many are the burdens we carry! And, many times, they are completely unnecessary, even completely imaginary!! In – ‘YOU NEED NOT CARRY UNNECESSARY BURDENS!’ – vlog #68, I talk about these unneeded extra-weights we all carry, sharing some principles on how to deal with these. Most of the time, and more easily, we should remove them!! S.L.

