August 18th, Learning Francis of Assissi!

You, too, can be an instrument of God’s peace!

— Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian, my new vlog is about a man who dedicated his life to help those in need, Francis of Assissi. How relevant this beautiful life is in our current historical context, when so many have lost loved ones and all their material possessions in the Bahamas and in North America! Please watch – LEARNING FROM FRANCIS OF ASSISSI! – and share it with as many people as you can. Some may be hurting at this time, be it in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian or for other reasons in a world in desperate need for the help only God can bring!

